Using $1.5 billion to renovate dead refinery is satanic – Dino Melaye blasts FG

Former senator who represented the Kogi West Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, has slammed the Federal Government for approving $1.5 billion to renovate the Port Harcourt Refinery.

In a video he posted on his official Twitter page on Thursday evening, the former senator alleged that the money was approved to be embezzled by those who gave the approval.

Dino, who described the refinery as dead, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the decision.

In his words, “It is sad to note that the Federal the Government wants to spend 1.5 billion dollars to renovate Port Harcourt Refinery,

“They want to use N720 billion to renovate a dead refinery, because Port Harcourt Refinery is dead.

“Are you using $1.5 billion for the embalmment of the dead refinery? Because this money is going to be spent on a dead refinery.

“When will this stealing stop in this country? When will this inconsiderate corruption stop in this country?

“As anti-corruption network, as person of patriotism, we call on President Muhammadu Bbuhari to immediately reverse this satanic and wicked decision.

“Those who are ready to benefit from this stealing, we are waiting and we are watching.

“We have no other country to call our own and we will not keep quite in the midst of this corruption”.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved 1.5 billion dollars for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery in Rivers State.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, made the disclosure while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

