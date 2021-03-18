BREAKING: Nigeria to receive six Super Tucano aircraft in July, says presidency
The presidency has announced that Nigeria will in July
receive six Super Tucano aircraft ordered by the federal government.
Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said six more of the
aircraft will arrive shortly after.
He disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Thursday.
NIGERIA’S SUPER TUCANOS TO ARRIVE MID-JULY 2021.
Six of the twelve Super Tucanos are on track to arrive in mid-July 2021. With the remaining six shortly after that. There are 14 Nigerian pilots currently training at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/bFXrQWmXSV— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 18, 2021
The US government approved the sale of the Super Tucano A-29
ground attack aircraft in April 2017.
They were said to be worth $593m, a deal which would include
supplying the Nigerian armed forces with ammunition, training and aircraft
maintenance.
More to follow…
