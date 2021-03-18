Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria to receive six Super Tucano aircraft in July, says presidency
All states except Kogi have taken delivery of COVID-19 vaccine -NPHCDA
VIDEO: Fani-Kayode’s former domestic staff make shocking revelation of abuse, harassment in former minister’s home

BREAKING: Nigeria to receive six Super Tucano aircraft in July, says presidency



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 45 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  The presidency has announced that Nigeria will in July receive six Super Tucano aircraft ordered by the federal government. Garba Sheh...


The presidency has announced that Nigeria will in July receive six Super Tucano aircraft ordered by the federal government.


Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said six more of the aircraft will arrive shortly after.

 

He disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

NIGERIA’S SUPER TUCANOS TO ARRIVE MID-JULY 2021.

Six of the twelve Super Tucanos are on track to arrive in mid-July 2021. With the remaining six shortly after that. There are 14 Nigerian pilots currently training at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/bFXrQWmXSV

— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 18, 2021

 

The US government approved the sale of the Super Tucano A-29 ground attack aircraft in April 2017.

 

They were said to be worth $593m, a deal which would include supplying the Nigerian armed forces with ammunition, training and aircraft maintenance.

 

More to follow… 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 226