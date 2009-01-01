VIDEO: Fani-Kayode’s former domestic staff make shocking revelation of abuse, harassment in former minister’s home
A nanny, Anthonia Uchenna, who once worked with a former
Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, says the ex-minister once ordered his
bodyguards to strip her naked and flogged her.
Uchenna, who spoke with The PUNCH, also deposed
to affidavits.
She said the ex-minister had used the police to detain her
on several occasions.
Uchenna said, “I witnessed Chief Fani-Kayode direct his
bodyguards to completely strip his chef naked on the allegation that they stole
from him. He sometimes drags his staff to the police station where they remain
for days.
“I was treated in a similar way too. Chief Fani-Kayode
instructed one Bako to strip me naked and then beat me up. I was taken to the
police station.”
The former nanny also accused the former minister of sexual
harassment.
Uchenna said, “Fani-Kayode has sexually harassed me at
different occasions. One of those times was when his wife instructed me to take
her son to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode’s room and as I was placing the child on the
bed, I felt his hand on my buttocks.
“He threatens to beat me up whenever I protest his
harassment. I am aware that he sexually harasses other female staff too. I
know that he sexually harassed one Blessing who also worked with him and as a
result, she had to quit her job.”
Uchenna, who said she was paid N80,000 per month, added that
the ex-minister owed her three months salary.
When contacted on the telephone, Fani-Kayode said he would
not respond to the allegations.
