BREAKING: Gunmen kill soldiers, policemen in Anambra; burndown van, cart away arms

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed unspecified number of Policemen and soldiers in different locations in Anambra State.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, sources disclosed.

While the policemen were killed in Neni, Anaocha Local Government Area in a checkpoint, the soldiers were killed at an outpost in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area, both of Anambra State.

Sources, who spoke, said the gunmen also set ablaze a police van in Neni, while carting away arms belonging to the slain policemen, while in Akuzu, the kiled soldiers also lost their arms to the unknown gunmen.

Other circumstances surrounding the attack, including the identity of the attackers were yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

The spokesperson for Anambra State police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who spoke said the command has received the report and was working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the report.

“We are still working and trailing the news, I hope to get back to you soon, when the details are complete,” he said.

There have been incidences of attacks and killing of security operatives in Anambra in the last two months.

