BREAKING: Gunmen kill soldiers, policemen in Anambra; burndown van, cart away arms

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed unspecified number of
Policemen and soldiers in different locations in Anambra State.
The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, sources disclosed.
While the policemen were killed in Neni, Anaocha Local
Government Area in a checkpoint, the soldiers were killed at an outpost in
Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area, both of Anambra State.
Sources, who spoke, said the gunmen also set
ablaze a police van in Neni, while carting away arms belonging to the slain
policemen, while in Akuzu, the kiled soldiers also lost their arms to the
unknown gunmen.
Other circumstances surrounding the attack, including the
identity of the attackers were yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing
this report.
The spokesperson for Anambra State police command, DSP
Toochukwu Ikenga, who spoke said the command has received the
report and was working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the report.
“We are still working and trailing the news, I hope to get
back to you soon, when the details are complete,” he said.
There have been incidences of attacks and killing of
security operatives in Anambra in the last two months.
