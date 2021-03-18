Players, staff injured as Enyimba youth team survive accident
Players and officials of Enyimba Football Club’s youth side have been involved in a road accident in Imo state. The People’s Elephants...
Players and officials of Enyimba Football Club’s youth side
have been involved in a road accident in Imo state.
The People’s Elephants broke the news via its Twitter page
on Thursday.
According to the two-time African champions, the accident
occurred on their way home after a tournament in Imo state.
It added that some of the injured players and officials are
currently receiving medical attention.
“Enyimba FC can confirm that the team bus conveying its
youth side was today involved in a road accident on its way from a tournament
in Imo State. Players and staff who sustained injuries in the crash are
currently receiving medical treatment,” it wrote.
