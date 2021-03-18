Home | News | General | Players, staff injured as Enyimba youth team survive accident

Players and officials of Enyimba Football Club’s youth side have been involved in a road accident in Imo state. The People’s Elephants...

The People’s Elephants broke the news via its Twitter page on Thursday.

According to the two-time African champions, the accident occurred on their way home after a tournament in Imo state.

It added that some of the injured players and officials are currently receiving medical attention.





“Enyimba FC can confirm that the team bus conveying its youth side was today involved in a road accident on its way from a tournament in Imo State. Players and staff who sustained injuries in the crash are currently receiving medical treatment,” it wrote.

Enyimba FC can confirm that the team bus conveying its youth side was today involved in a road accident on its way from a tournament in Imo State. Players and staff who sustained injuries in the crash are currently receiving medical treatment. — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) March 18, 2021





