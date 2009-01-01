Home | News | General | Mourinho speechless as European club whose manager was sent to prison knocks Tottenham out of Europa League

Tottenham Hotspur have crashed out of the Europa League in the Round of 16 after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb.

Dinamo Zagreb staged a spirited fight to secure a 3-0 at home, with Mislav Orsic scoring all the three goals. Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC.

Spurs squandered a 2-0 goal advantage salvaged in the first leg of the tie played in London last week to exit the tournament.

Harry Kane scored a sensational brace during the meeting, leaving Zagreb with a mountainous task to overturn the shoreline during the return fixture.

However, the Croatian giants managed to put up a spirited fight at Stadion Maksimir to send Spurs packing.

Mislav Orsic emerged match hero during the encounter, scoring a stunning hat-trick to help Zagreb book a place in the quarter-finals of the European competition on a 3-2 goal aggregate.

Despite having a good start, Jose Mourinho's men were unable to create any clear cut chances to earn them a vital away goal.

The hosts came fiendishly close to take the lead before halftime after Majer broke into the area, playing an inadvertently one-two only to drive his effort just wide of the near post.

The side had to wait until the 62nd minute to break the deadlock, with Orsic beating Spurs' goalkeeper with a spectacular curler from 20 yards.

The attacking winger made it 2-0 seven minutes to time, slamming a low cross into the net to force the match into extra time.

He went on to score the all-important goal in extra time, thumping the ball inside the near post from the edge to send Zagreb to the quarter-finals.

Spurs will now shift their focus on the Premier League where they will be hoping to secure a European football slot despite their struggles in the domestic scene.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dinamo Zagreb manager Zoran Mamic was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison days before his side's Europa League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 49-year-old Croat and his brother Zdravko were said to have been accused of corruption charges in 2018 according to the country's supreme court earlier this week.

He has now stepped down from his position as the manager of Dinamo Zagreb.

