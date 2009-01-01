Home | News | General | Paul Pogba scores crucial goal as Manchester United knock AC Milan out of Europa League

- AC Milan vs Manchester United saw the Red Devils record a huge victory at the San Siro

- Frenchman Paul Pogba grabbed the only goal of the night as United win 1-0

- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his wards cruise to the quarter-final of the competion in style

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Manchester United are through to this season's Europa League quarter-final after a hard-fought victory over AC Milan at the San Siro on Thursday night, March 18.

Paul Pogba scored the only goal on the night as the Red Devils grabbed a crucial 1-0 victory away from home.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men United were desperate to secure a favourable result in the second leg clash with a place in the quarter-finals of the European competition at stake, after the first leg ended 1-1 at the Old Trafford.

Read also Arsenal progress to Europa League quarterfinals despite losing at home to top European club

And there wasn't much between the two teams in the early exchanges but it was Manchester United who looked to have the bite between their teeth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men knew they have to at least score to have a chance at qualification.

In the 35th minute, a mistake from Manchester United allowed Same Castillejo to run at the defence, and he picked out Franck Kessie, who was tackled by Victor Lindelof to half the hosts first real chance.

Paul Pogba was introduced at the break and the Frenchman was on for just three minutes before putting United ahead.

AC Milan vs Manchester United saw the Red Devils go through to the quarter-final. Photo: Jonathan Moscrop

Source: Getty Images

After a string of efforts on the Milan goal, the ball fell to Pogba just yards away from the goal, and he intelligently fired home. Milan 0-1 Man Utd.

Milan did everything possible to restore parity, but that was how it ended. United go through to the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League despite their 1-0 defeat vs Olympiacos at the Emirates on Thursday evening, March 18.

Read also Thomas Tuchel sets another brilliant record after guiding Chelsea to Champions League quarterfinals

The Gunners took a huge step towards reaching the last eight of the competition after they secured a 3-1 win away in Greece in the reverse tie of the Round of 16 last week.

Goals from Martin Odegaard, Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny secured the crucial win, with the Mikel Arteta-tutored side following up the victory with another against rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Babajide Orevba is a digital publishing expert, an avid sports content thinker, researcher and writer. He is a graduate of Guidance and Counselling, having bagged his B.SC (ED) from the Ekiti State University. He can be reached on Twitter @JideOrevba

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General