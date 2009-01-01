Home | News | General | BBNaija's Nengi takes acting lessons from movie veterans, says she is learning from the best

Big Brother Nigeria 2020 star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has taken steps to stamp her name in the movie industry going by her recent move.

The reality show star shared videos on her Instagram story of herself taking lessons from people who have been in the movie industry for a long time.

In the videos, Nengi was seen seated with veteran actress, Bimbo Akintola, as well as Annie Idibia and IK Ogbonna.

Akintola was heard telling Nengi what to do and how to best interpret her role. In the caption of the post, the BBNaija star said that she was learning from the best.

In other short clips shared on her Instagram stories, Nengi was seen acting out the role with fellow actor, IK Ogbonna.

In other news related to the reality star, Legit.ng earlier reported that she was spotted hanging out with popular singer, Timaya.

In the photos, the two are seen sitting beside each other. While Nengi dons a beautiful animal print mono strap dress, Timaya goes for a more casual look pairing a grey turtle neck knit shirt with a dark pair of pants.

---

