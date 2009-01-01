Home | News | General | Who is the real Nengi? Fans react to photos of BBNaija star’s ‘twin’

- Photos made the rounds on social media of BBNaija 2020 star, Nengi and her lookalike identified as Quick_Stefanny on Twitter

- Fans sighted the photos and some of them wondered if they were sisters

- Stefanny also commented on the resemblance with the reality star and called her twin

BBNaija 2020 star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, recently stepped out for an event and she met with a fan who looked so much like her.

The reality star is one that is much loved by her fans and her beauty no doubt contributes to the affection she gets from them.

It came as a surprise when photos of her with a fan who could undoubtedly pass for her sister made the rounds on social media.

BBNaija star Nengi with a lookalike fan. Photos: @quick_stefanny

Source: Twitter

In the snaps, Nengi wore a lovely royal blue long dress while her lookalike fan who is identified as @Quick_Stefanny on Twitter was dressed in a lovely peach coloured suit with burnt orange collars and details.

Despite the difference in their outfits, their simple makeup seemed to complement each other as well as their similar hairstyles.

Stefanny shared the photos of herself with the BBNaija star on her page and in her caption, she explained that she had met her twin.

In her words:

“Met my twin @nengiofficial”

See the photos below:

In no time, the snaps gathered a lot of reactions from people who agreed that there was a lot of resemblance between them. Read what some of them had to say below:

Cino asked who the real Nengi was:

Michael said Stefanny looked like Nengi more than Nengi:

Jay however did not see any resemblance:

Tola was confused about who the real Nengi was:

Wan wrote:

AIM had this to say:

Interesting reactions.

In other Nengi related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality star was recently spotted hanging out with singer Timaya.

In the photos, the two are seen sitting beside each other. While Nengi dons a beautiful animal print mono strap dress, Timaya goes for a more casual look pairing a grey turtle neck knit shirt with a dark pair of pants.

---

