Yul Edochie disagrees with father’s view that a wife’s car should be registered in husband’s name

- Veteran actor, Pete Edochie, recently made headlines after he shared his interesting take on marriages and how it can last

- According to him, a wife’s car should be registered in her husband’s name to encourage the union

- His son, Yul Edochie, has now reacted to his views and disagreed with them

- According to him, if he buys his daughter a car as a wedding gift, he would register it in whatever name she pleases

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has finally reacted to his father’s interesting takes on marriage and how it can last.

Just recently, his father Pete Edochie made the news after he spoke in a series of videos on marriages during his own time and how unions can be encouraged to last these days.

The elderly Edochie had said that if a man wanted to gift his daughter a car for her wedding, then the car should be registered in her husband’s name so that the marriage will last.

Yul Edochie finally reacted to his father, Pete Edochie's viral take on marriages. Photos: @peteedochie @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In reaction to the viral and much debated video, Yul disagreed with his father’s view.

According to him, if he wanted to buy a car for his daughter as a wedding gift, then he would give it to her to register in whatever named she liked. He added that if she wanted him to register it in her name, then he would do just that.

In his words:

“For me, if I buy a car for my daughter @danielleyuledochie as a wedding gift, I'll give it to her to register in whatever name she likes.

"If she asks me to do the registration for her then I'll register it in HER name.”

Yul also acknowledged that his father’s time was very different from how things are now and that he is also entitled to his own opinion.

See the post below:

Interesting.

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that on-air-personality, N6, slammed those who were interviewing Pete Edochie on 'modern-day sensitivities'.

The OAP weighed in on the social media buzz surrounding Pete Edochie's recent interview in which he advised women on how to handle their cheating husbands.

Following the online outrage that trailed the video, N6 in a series of Instagram stories, blasted journalists interviewing the Nollywood veteran on matters of the modern-day world.

---

