Home | News | General | Davido blames fans for sour relationship with Wizkid, says they don’t have issues, talks on tour possibilities

- Top Nigerian music star, Davido, recently touched on a number of issues on the Ionwannatalk Podcast

- The singer spoke about his relationship with Wizkid and how fans used the beef they caused for their own entertainment

- The DMW boss also preached against the use of substance after recognising that it was a predominant issue that needed to be addressed

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian superstar, Davido, is known for a number of things apart from his music. Many times, he is discussed on social media for the love he shows his crew, his generosity and most prominent of all, his relationship with another top singer, Wizkid.

While speaking recently on the Ionwannatalk podcast, the 28-year-old singer opened up about a number of issues including Wizkid.

Read also I've never collected one naira from Mayorkun, others, DMW boss Davido bares it all in new interview

According to Davido, if he and Wizkid were to sit down and discuss their issues, it would be discovered that they did not have more than two or three problems with each other.

Davido has spoken on the possibility of doing a song with Wizkid. Photos: @davido @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Risky crooner also recognised that fans played a big role in their supposed beef and that they were using their lives for their own entertainment.

Davido explained further by saying that the beef was now no longer about the artistes but the fans, seeing as they formed their own different cliques.

Also during the interview, Davido was asked to share his thoughts on if a song of him and Wizkid will be a massive hit.

The singer said that he and Wizkid used to be good friends and it was surprising that they had never done a song together in 10 years. He attributed that to them not being in the same place mentally.

Read also Davido shows off impressive table tennis skills as he plays against celebrity jeweller

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Davido, there are some people who feel his issues with Wizkid made them bigger while others feel coming together will make them bigger.

The Risky crooner also spoke on the roles crew members play in fuelling beef between artistes. According to him, an artiste could have been upset at one point and said a lot of things about another artiste.

He however added that he was not the kind of man who was scared to tell his crew members that he doesn’t feel the same way anymore after having beef with someone.

According to him, crew members could want to push an artiste to take drastic steps but he tells his own boys that the consequences will bear his name and not theirs.

Davido then touched on the high rate of substance use in the country and advised people to desist from it.

Read also Ubi Franklin reacts to claims that his marriage to actress, Lilian Esoro crashed because he cheated

According to him, it was better if they took their alcohol or weed at most but not graduate to other heavier substances.

The singer said he felt people used substances to avoid their problems but he is the kind of man to face his squarely.

Watch the singer talk about his sour relationship with Wizkid as well as substance use from the 50-57 minute mark below:

[embedded content]

Interesting.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that Davido spoke on snagging a role in another Hollywood movie after Coming 2 America.

The singer said the new role was in an upcoming movie done by the makers of the award-winning 2006 film, Blood Diamond. He revealed that he played the role of a taxi driver.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

---

Owolawi Taiwo is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist at Legit.ng with over two years working experience in the media industry. She has a degree in English and International Studies from Osun State University, Osogbo. When she is not reporting on celebrity lifestyle, you will find her listening to music, reading, learning new recipes.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General