I believe I can fly: Nigerians react as bride shows up with ‘wings’ on wedding day

- A video has made the rounds on social media of a bride with a unique outfit

- The unidentified lady walked down the aisle while rocking a pair of gold wings and a cape

- The interesting sight gathered numerous reactions on social media

A Nigerian bride recently made headlines on social media after videos made the rounds of her unique outfit on her wedding day.

Nigerians are no doubt great lovers of weddings and couples have been known to try and outdo one another so that their day makes headlines and is not easily forgotten.

Well, a young bride seems to have successfully achieved that and her antics would not be forgotten in a while.

This Nigerian bride went viral on social media after rocking 'wings' at her wedding. Photos: @thetattleroom

Source: Instagram

In a viral social media video, a bride was seen walking down the aisle in an interesting outfit. She rocked a lovely Ankara dress, simple head tie, but what stood out the most was her pair of wings.

The young bride wore a pair of gold wings complete with fringe details as she walked slowly down the aisle to meet her husband who sat patiently.

As the bride turned, guests could see that the cape was not the only surprise as her dress had a very long train trailing behind her.

See the video below:

Seeing as her outfit was a very unique one, internet users started to comment on it in no time and they appeared to have mixed reactions.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Ayinke.ade:

"Nope. Not classy to me abeg. It's a wedding, not Calabar Carnival"

Nenji.jewelries:

"She ad better fly ooo, if not........."

_Shot_of_tequila:

"The dj suppose play ‘I believe I can fly’ "

Dimple_dorrent:

"What kind of joke is that, is she attending a costume festival or what"

Jennifer.3416:

"Creative"

Ni_coleeeeeeeee:

"I’m sure it’s sooo heavy"

Well, a wedding is meant to be once in a lifetime and the bride no doubt wanted hers to be remembered.

In other wedding related news, Legit.ng reported that a pretty lady rocked an ankara styled gown on her wedding day.

The whole social media was set abuzz by the creativity as many people said the style was such a bold move.

