After Coming 2 America, Davido snags new Hollywood role, to play taxi driver

- Top Nigerian music star, Davido, has shared more on his plans in the film industry

- The singer revealed that he is starring in another upcoming Hollywood movie from the makers of Blood Diamond

- According to Davido, he would be playing the role of a taxi driver

Popular Nigerian musician, Davido, is obviously not resting on his oars when it comes to representing the country on the world stage going by his venture into Hollywood.

In a recent interview on Ionwannatalk Podcast, the singer spoke on acting in another upcoming Hollywood movie.

Legit.ng sighted a video making the rounds on social media where Davido admitted that he was going to be in another foreign movie but this time, not as a singer.

Davido revealed that he is playing the role of a taxi driver in another Hollywood movie. Photos: @davido

The Risky crooner opened up about playing the role of a taxi driver. He said that the movie was from the makers of the popular 2006 film, Blood Diamonds.

According to Davido, he was trying to take himself out of his comfort zone.

In his words:

“I have another movie I’m doing with the dude that shot Blood Diamonds. I play a taxi driver.”

See the video below:

Read some reactions to the news below:

Perry said Davido is aiming for the Oscars:

Bree said she was proud of the singer:

Olazralph feels Davido can also make money from movies:

Another fan said the singer is not anybody's mate:

Also in the interview, Davido spoke on how he got called to perform on Coming 2 America. He said that he was in his hotel room when he got the email.

He said he initially thought it was a scam email till he saw the cheque the next day. See the video below:

Nice one.

This is coming after the singer's performance in the sequel of the popular Hollywood movie, Coming 2 America.

In the movie, Davido was spotted singing his popular song Assurance as a young man and woman walked hand in hand, to the admiration of their guests.

A few hours after the movie was released, the Nigerian singer took to his Instagram page to comment on how he felt about his feature.

