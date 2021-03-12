Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha clocks 41 in style, shares lovely photo
- 3 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Veteran Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, has just turned a year older
The movie star clocked 41 on March 12, 2021, to the joy of fans
Akpotha took to social media to share the good news of her birthday with a nice photo
Popular Nigerian actress, Chioma Akpotha, recently clocked a year older and she marked the occasion on social media with fans.
The movie star who turned 41 on March 12, 2021, took to her verified Instagram page to announce the big news.
She shared a lovely photo of herself and accompanied it with a caption explaining how she is grateful to God for many things.
In her words:
“There are so many things I am grateful to God for.... so many! But for today I’d stay Thank You Jesus !
Happy Birthday Chioma ! You are God’s Child and you are doing well!”
See her post below:
In no time, congratulatory messages started to pour in for the actress who doesn’t look a day older than 20.
Read some of the messages from her fans and colleagues below:
Deyemitheactor:
"Happy birthday beautiful "
The.segunarinze:
" Happy birthday darling. Continue to Soar higher and higher. God bless you"
Andreachikachukwu:
"Happy birthday omalicha ❤️❤️"
Uchejombo:
"Happy birthday babyyyyyyyy"
Nice one. Happy 41st birthday to Chioma Akpotha.
In other celebrity-related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that fans reacted as actress Lilian Esoro posed inside the ocean for her birthday photos.
The actress turned a new age on Tuesday, March 9, and she took to her official Instagram page to share the good news with her fans and followers.
---
