Home | News | General | Only PDP believes its own tales about $2.5bn Arms Scandal – APC
Oil Market: Bonny Light price drops to $66.20 per barrel as IEA presents negative report
2023: Ohanaeze rejects PDP’s no-zoning formula, insists on Igbo President

Only PDP believes its own tales about $2.5bn Arms Scandal – APC



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 25 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
Appeal Court Judgment- Kwara PDP Urges Assembly Speaker to Swear-in PDP Candidate
PDP

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has described as unfounded and baseless, allegations of a $2.5 billion arms scandal under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, made by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, saying only the PDP would believe its own deviant tales.

National Secretary, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the APC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe stated this Thursday night in Abuja.

The statement reads; “Our earlier statement on the unfounded and baseless corruption allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP stands.

“It is increasingly clear that only the PDP believes its deviant tales. Under President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria has left the disgraceful PDP era where corruption was an established and institutionalised statecraft.

“We truly hope the PDP can wake up to its responsibility of providing a viable opposition which our democracy needs, instead of engaging Nigerians with roadside fictional tales”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 226