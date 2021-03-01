Home | News | General | Tottenham crash out of Europa League as Jose Mourinho’s men embarrassed by Dinamo Zagreb

DINAMO ZAGREB 3-0 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (Agg 3-2): Mislav Orsic scored a stunning hat-trick for the home side as Jose Mourinho’s men collapsed to defeat in the second leg of their last-16 tie in the Croatian capital.

Tottenham’s Europa League campaign was brought to a dismal end with a humiliating defeat at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb.

Spurs travelled to Croatia with a 2-0 aggregate lead from the first leg and looked all-but certain to progress to the quarter-finals.

But Dinamo attacker Mislav Orsic had other ideas and scored a spectacular hat-trick to dump the north London club out of the competition.

Orsic halved the aggregate deficit just after the hour mark, cutting inside and firing into the top corner from outside the box.

The goal spurred Dinamo on and Orsic finished a fine team move to bring them back on level terms in the 82nd minute after a period of intense pressure.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General