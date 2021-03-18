Home | News | General | Our Eyes Are On You, We’ll Get You Arrested Anyway, Anytime’ – EFCC Sends Strong Warning To Internet Fraudsters (Details below)

The chairman of the Economy Finance Crime Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa has warned young Nigerians against cyber crimes popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’

The EFCC boss made this warning while answering questions from State House reporters after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, cyber fraud is one of the heinous crimes that could tarnish the image of the country adding that young Nigerians should totally desist from it.

Showing his concern, he said EFCC is a body charged with the responsibilities of combatting finance criminals like internet fraudsters and the body won’t take it lightly with anyone caught in such criminalities.

He said about 300 online criminals were arrested in the last one month, adding that it is something that is really getting him worried.

Sending a strong warning to them, Bawa disclosed that “These are crimes that they commit online; and of course, there’s nothing like patting your back to say go and sin no more. Our laws does not provide for that. It’s a crime and as we say in EFCC, EFCC will get you anywhere, anytime.”

He however called on guardians, parents, religious bodies and agencies to join hand together in order to advocate again cyber crimes so as to curb the menace in our contemporary society.

