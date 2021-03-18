Home | News | General | FINALLY: The Sponsors Of Bandits In The Country Have Been Exposed (Details below)

The General Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Audi, has identified foreign sponsors as responsible for banditry in the country.

He disclosed this on the 17th March, 2021, in the course of a training programme for NSCDC state commandants in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Commandant General revealed that Nigeria was encountering a severe conflict which he tagged asymmetric warfare that needed collaborative efforts of security agencies.

” Following how events are unfolding in our nation, we are experiencing a serious conflict that I think in the history of Nigeria, this is about the first conflict that will give us a serious problem and the conflict is called asymmetric war. ”

The NSCDC boss held that Nigeria had had something that resembled the situation being experienced currently in the past, but added that the current one was the main manifestation of it all.

” We have had in the past some semblance of this type of war but the proper manifestation of it is the one we are seeing now. An asymmetric war is a war that requires all hands to be on deck if we really want to deal with it and nip it in the bud.

” These guys are serious; these guys have international sponsors, so we need to come together, ”

He explained that an asymmetric warfare needed a collective battle to be defeated.

The Commandant maintained that the bandits had international sponsors, hence the need to join hands together to combat them.

Ahmed Audi urged security operatives to eschew unhealthy competition or supremacy in service, noting that cooperation was necessary to defeat banditry.

He assured the people of Nigeria that his agency was working diligently to do away with the heightened violence in the country.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General