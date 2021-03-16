Home | News | General | CBN Announces Plans to do Giveaway For All Nigerians On Social Media (Details below)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken to social media to launch a giveaway challenge for entrepreneurs, small business owners and creative artists.

Th apex bank in a post via its official Twitter account, called on young Nigerians hustling legitimately to post a 120 seconds video or photo of how they can take care of their money or themselves.

Nigerians are required to showcase their talent, artworks and skills, and stand a chance to win gadgets like Apple MacBook, HP Pavilion and Apple iPad Pro.

According to the CBN, the challenge under the ‘Global Money Week’ will run from 16th March to 26th March 2021.

After the time frame elapses, the top ten participants with most engagements on social media will be selected to move to the next stage.

Sharing a flyer with details of the challenge, CBN wrote;

”Showcase your talents, artworks and skills by posting a 120 seconds video or a photo on how you can Take Care of Yourself and Take Care of Your Money.

Follow our Social Media handles and post your best #CBNGMW2021 #TakeCareOfYourMoney shot to your profile and mention

@cenbank on Twitter or @centralbankng on Instagram for a chance to win an Apple MacBook Pro, HP Pavilion x360, Apple ipad Pro!

