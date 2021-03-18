Home | News | General | Man Who Lost One Leg During EndSARS Protest Graduates From University, See Touching Photos Below
CBN Announces Plans to do Giveaway For All Nigerians On Social Media (Details below)
See The Transformation of a Lady After Make-up That Everyone is Taking About (Photos below)

Man Who Lost One Leg During EndSARS Protest Graduates From University, See Touching Photos Below



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 39 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A man has graduated from University as an amputee after he was allegedly hit by a stay bullet while taking part in the End SARS protest.

The man was reportedly protesting with others at Auchi when a bullet hit him in the leg.

As a result, one of his legs had to be amputated.

A photo of him, taken immediately after his final exams, shows him on crutches as his friends sign on his shirt with a marker.

The caption on the photo reads: “Few months back before ENDSARS he was with his 2 legs and now he’s graduating with 1 leg after a stray bullet from Army hit his leg in Auchi during the Protest. My heart bleed after seeing this. Don’t give up bro, you destiny will never be wasted.”

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 226