Man Who Lost One Leg During EndSARS Protest Graduates From University, See Touching Photos Below
- 4 hours 39 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A man has graduated from University as an amputee after he was allegedly hit by a stay bullet while taking part in the End SARS protest.
The man was reportedly protesting with others at Auchi when a bullet hit him in the leg.
As a result, one of his legs had to be amputated.
A photo of him, taken immediately after his final exams, shows him on crutches as his friends sign on his shirt with a marker.
The caption on the photo reads: “Few months back before ENDSARS he was with his 2 legs and now he’s graduating with 1 leg after a stray bullet from Army hit his leg in Auchi during the Protest. My heart bleed after seeing this. Don’t give up bro, you destiny will never be wasted.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles