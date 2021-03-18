Home | News | General | See The Transformation of a Lady After Make-up That Everyone is Taking About (Photos below)
See The Transformation of a Lady After Make-up That Everyone is Taking About (Photos below)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 43 minutes ago
The strength of makeover in the makeup and photography industry some times is breathtaking lately as makeup artistes now use makeup to erase any unexpected on ladies faces.

A lady is currently trending on Instagram after her before and after makeup photo went viral after it was shared by famous Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut.

The yet to be identified lady had a rugged face which instantly changed after a little makeup.

Can you see the transition?

After it went viral and was shared by Tunde Ednut, it got people talking and calling make up a scam, claiming it ought to be outlawed “before someone marries an animal without knowing”.

What are your thoughts on this? Please leave a note on the comment section and

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

