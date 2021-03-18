The Car That Put Hushpuppi In Trouble’ – Reactions As A 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan Is Spotted In Anambra (Video below)
A video of the luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan car moving in Anambra state has sparked reactions on social media.
The video showed the white-colored expensive vehicle leaving a fuel station after refilling his fuel tank and it was alleged that the car belongs to a billionaire called JJ Ezekafor, the father of Jowizaza.
However, whilst many gushed over the car’s magnificence, an Instagram user identified as @dxiorabbyy claimed that the Rolls Royce Cullinan car is the car that landed alleged fraudster and socialite, Hushpuppi in trouble.
