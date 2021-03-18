Home | News | General | The Car That Put Hushpuppi In Trouble’ – Reactions As A 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan Is Spotted In Anambra (Video below)
See The Transformation of a Lady After Make-up That Everyone is Taking About (Photos below)
SHOCKING: Nigerian Soldiers Are Reported To Have Raped Hundreds Of Women Fleeing Boko Haram Since 2015 (Details below)

The Car That Put Hushpuppi In Trouble’ – Reactions As A 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan Is Spotted In Anambra (Video below)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 32 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A video of the luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan car moving in Anambra state has sparked reactions on social media.

The video showed the white-colored expensive vehicle leaving a fuel station after refilling his fuel tank and it was alleged that the car belongs to a billionaire called JJ Ezekafor, the father of Jowizaza.

However, whilst many gushed over the car’s magnificence, an Instagram user identified as @dxiorabbyy claimed that the Rolls Royce Cullinan car is the car that landed alleged fraudster and socialite, Hushpuppi in trouble.

Watch the video below;

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 226