The Car That Put Hushpuppi In Trouble’ – Reactions As A 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan Is Spotted In Anambra (Video below)

A video of the luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan car moving in Anambra state has sparked reactions on social media.

The video showed the white-colored expensive vehicle leaving a fuel station after refilling his fuel tank and it was alleged that the car belongs to a billionaire called JJ Ezekafor, the father of Jowizaza.

However, whilst many gushed over the car’s magnificence, an Instagram user identified as @dxiorabbyy claimed that the Rolls Royce Cullinan car is the car that landed alleged fraudster and socialite, Hushpuppi in trouble.

