Home | News | General | Dude Perfect’s Tyler Toney biography: age, height, net worth, wife

Tyler Toney and his ex-college roommates own one of the top five subscribed YouTube channels in the US called Dude Perfect. These college friends are Cody Jones, Cory Cotton, Coby Cotton, and Garrett Hilbert. The team is aiming at being the second-most subscribed YouTube channel. So, how well do you know the popular YouTuber?

Tyler looking sharp in his artistic gear. Photo: @tylerntoney

Source: Instagram

Dude Perfect has 55.6 million subscribers as of 16th March 2021. These YouTubers have attracted this massive following to their entertaining sports hub using captivating comedy and prank videos.

Profile summary

Name: Tyler Nathan Toney

Tyler Nathan Toney Date of birth: 24th March 1989

24th March 1989 Place of birth: Prosper, Texas, USA

Prosper, Texas, USA Age: 32 years (as of 2021)

32 years (as of 2021) Career: Actor, producer, and entrepreneur

Actor, producer, and entrepreneur Famous as: YouTuber

YouTuber Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Bethany Toney

Bethany Toney Children: 3

3 Hair color: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye color: Dark brown

Dark brown Net worth: $6 million

Read also Interesting facts about CrankGameplays (Ethan Nestor) bio: age, height, girlfriend

Tyler Toney biography

Many of Tyler's fans keep asking, "How old is Tyler Toney? Tyler Toney age is 31 years as of 2021. He was born in Prosper, Texas, the USA, to Pam (mother) and Jeff Toney (father). His father was a Pastor in a church in Austin. Tyler Toney birthday is on 24th March 1989.

Nathan and his wife posing for a picture while she was expecting one of their sons. Photo: @tylerntoney

Source: Instagram

The celebrity went to Prosper High School and studied Wildlife and Fisheries at Texas A&M University. Tyler was basketball quarterback at the university despite his height.

Is Tyler Toney married?

His marriage will clock ten years by the end of 2021. Who is Tyler Toney wife? Bethany and Toney got married on 22nd October 2011. They enjoyed their honeymoon in the Caribbean.

Bethany was a model and is a year older than her spouse. The couple has three sons named Barrett Nathan Toney, Rhett Silas Toney, and Colton James Toney. Tyler loves spending time with his family.

Read also Marcus Butler bio: Age, height, girlfriend, net worth, podcast

Tyler is an excellent good shooter and a hunter. Where does Tyler Toney live? He lives with his family in the US. Tyler Toney house is luxurious, and he also owns a Ford Ranger Fx4 worth around $ 51990.

How was Dude Perfect created?

On 8th April 2009, Nathan and his friends recorded a video in their backyard and posted it on their channel. The video gained over 200k views within a week. They posted a trick shot video from a summer camp and got more views.

Nathan, his wife, and their three sons rocking their Christmas pajamas. Photo: @bethanytoney

Source: Instagram

Dude Perfect's co-founders played basketball and studied together at Texas A&M University. Cory Cotton and Coby Cotton are twins. Dude Perfect Tyler Toney is the group's content creator. He is passionate about sports, filming, and editing videos.

Tyler Toney Dude Perfect's fans call him the Bearded Guy or the Rage Monster because he keeps a beard and is great at what he does. He confessed he fears needles and electricity during the Extreme Weather Golf Battle.

Read also Drew Gooden biography: Age, height, college, net worth, wife

ESPN's E:60 signed a contract to create a television segment with them shortly after their videos went viral. Several television shows, including SportsNation and Pardon the Interruption, broadcasted it.

Furthermore, the group received several high-paying endorsements from renowned brands. They traveled to the UK to shoot a video segment with Chelsea FC, Arsenal FC, and Manchester City FC players.

In 2011, Dude Perfect Tyler Toney led the group into launching a captivating mobile game named after their team. The game excited many sports fanatics, and it is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems.

Nathan posing for a picture out in the wild. Photo: @tylerntoney

Source: Instagram

They launched three more video games, That's Lit, Dude Perfect 2, and Endless Ducker later. CMT TV channel aired The Dude Perfect Show Season 1. The show later moved to Nickelodeon TV, where Season 2 was aired.

Read also Top details about Tanya Haden: Age, height, ethnicity, net worth, husband

Dude Perfect's team takes pride in setting impressive records in the sports arena. In 2009, these celebrities made the longest basketball shot from Kyle Field-based football stadium's third deck.

Moreover, they achieved a 216-foot-high shot the next year. They gave their fans a lifetime surprise by setting more records in 2018, which were the longest pea blow and the longest lego walk.

Can you visit the Dude Perfect headquarters? You can visit their headquarters in Frisco, Texas, United States. The address is 6644 All-Stars Ave. Frisco, Texas, 75034.

What is Tyler Toney net worth?

His net worth is around $6 million in 2021. Tyler Toney earns extra income from television commercials besides the YouTube earnings. Dude Perfect team earns over $25 million before tax from YouTube ads because their channel attracts more than 12 billion views.

Nathan's love for guns is deep, and he is an excellent shooter. Photo: @tylerntoney

Source: Instagram

How tall is Tyler Toney?

Read also Exciting facts about the amazing Robin Tunney: love life, net worth and more

Tyler Toney height is 5 feet 9 inches.

Tyler Toney is reaping millions of dollars from YouTube. His success story teaches people to apply creativity while using their talents to make it in life. Competition is stiff; hence, someone needs to present something unique to the target audience to get their attention.

READ ALSO: Kylin Kalani biography: age, ethnicity, net worth, who is she?

Legit.ng recently reported about Kylin Kalani's life. She is among the youngest American celebrities. The 15-year-old is naturally endowed with beauty. Her smooth and spotless skin perfects her face's outstanding features.

How did Kylin become a star at such a young age? The 21st century's advanced technology reduces the world into a village. Social media made her famous because millions of people love sharing her pictures.

[embedded content]

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General