Justin Prentice bio: age, height, girlfriend, movies and TV shows
Justin Prentice is a well-known American actor who is best known for his role as Bryce Walker in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Read on to know more about Justin.
Although Justin Prentice has appeared in different movies and television shows, the popular actor focused more on TV series. He has received praise and recognition for his splendid performances in his endeavors as an actor.
Have a look at the biography of the actor who plays Bryce Walker in 13 Reasons Why.
Profile summary
- Full name: Justin Wright Prentice
- Date of birth: March 25th, 1994
- Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Justin Prentice age: 27 years (as of 2021)
- Height: 5 feet 11 inches
- Weight: 78 Kgs
- Occupation: Actor
- Net worth: $2.5 million
- Instagram: @justin.prentice
- Twitter: @JustinPrentice
Justin Prentice biography
Justin Prentice was born on March 25th, 1994, as Justin Wright Prentice in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. He belongs to the white ethnicity and is of American nationality.
Justin celebrates his birthday on March 25th every year. His zodiac sign is Aries.
Career
Year after year, Justin has established himself to be one of the talented actors in the industry. Prentice made his first appearance in 2010 in the famous television drama series Criminal Minds, where he was cast to play Ryan Krouse.
His outstanding performance in Criminal Minds won him two more roles in two different television shows in the same year of his debut. He made appearances in The Middle and Melissa & Joey.
Having decided to focus more on television shows, he landed more roles on TV series and offered nothing less of sheer talent and captivating performances.
He became more popular following his appearances in other famous television series such as Malibu Country, Glee, and Preacher.
13 Reasons Why Bryce Walker
Justin Prentice recently played Bryce Walker in the Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why, which is based on Jay Asher's novel, Thirteen Reasons Why, which was published on October 18th, 2007.
Bryce Walker is a "monster" lurking behind a good kid's face. In the series, a psychiatrist examines him and later uncovers the problem in his mind.
The psychiatrist also assists in predicting his behavior. As the main antagonist, Bryce from 13 Reasons Why role included r*pe and other rogue behaviors.
Bryce 13 Reasons Why is shown to be a cruel, arrogant, spoiled, manipulative, violent, and selfish person and is a very dangerous individual.
Coming from a prominent background, being a star and a popular athlete at Liberty High, Bryce appears to view himself as being superior to everyone and as such believes that he can do whatever he wants to, never once taking into consideration other's feelings.
Justin Prentice movies and TV shows
Have a look at some of the movies and television shows the American actor has played a key role in.
Movies
- 2011: Terri as Dirty Jack
- 2015: Sex, Death and Bowling as Teenage Rick
- 2017: Brownstone as Luke
- 2017: Crossing Fences - Producer
Television shows
- 2010: Criminal Minds as Ryan Krouse
- 2010: Melissa & Joey as Brett
- 2010: The Middle as Teenage Boy
- 2011: Victorious as Ariel's Dad
- 2011: iCarly as Brad
- 2011: Suburgatory as Joey
- 2012: Marvin Marvin as Cliff Drill
- 2012–2013: Malibu Country as Cash Gallagher
- 2013: The Legend of Korra as Jaya (voice)
- 2014: NCIS as Navy Ensign Michael Fox
- 2015: Glee as Darrell
- 2015: NCIS: New Orleans as Young Cade
- 2015: Castle as Scott Powell
- 2015: The Mindy Project as Eric
- 2015: CSI: Cyber as Carter Harris
- 2015–2016: iZombie as Brody Johnson
- 2016: Awkward as Patrick
- 2016: Those Who Can't as Bryce
- 2017: Preacher as Tyler
- 2017–2020: 13 Reasons Why as Bryce Walker
Who is Justin Prentice girlfriend?
In 2017, he was dating Annika Pampel. Annika is a German-born actress and model.
There have been no rumors of their breakup, so it is believed that they are still together; besides, Justin Prentice has been sharing their cute pics on social media.
Height
Justin Prentice height is 5 feet 11 inches and he weighs 78 Kgs. Although he does not work out regularly, he maintains a healthy life and eats good food to keep himself fit.
The Bryce Walker actor has dark brown eyes and dark brown hair.
Net worth
The Bryce 13 Reasons Why actor has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million. He has accumulated most of his income from his career endeavors as an actor.
Besides acting, Justin Prentice has also worked behind the scenes. He was a producer in the 2017 movie Crossing Fences. He was also a voice-over artist in Legend of Korra as the voice of Jaya. It is evident Justin Prentice is gifted, and there is more in store.
