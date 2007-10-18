Home | News | General | Justin Prentice bio: age, height, girlfriend, movies and TV shows

Justin Prentice is a well-known American actor who is best known for his role as Bryce Walker in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Read on to know more about Justin.

Justin Prentice attends the world premiere of Shazam! at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

Although Justin Prentice has appeared in different movies and television shows, the popular actor focused more on TV series. He has received praise and recognition for his splendid performances in his endeavors as an actor.

Have a look at the biography of the actor who plays Bryce Walker in 13 Reasons Why.

Profile summary

Full name: Justin Wright Prentice

Justin Wright Prentice Date of birth: March 25th, 1994

March 25th, 1994 Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Justin Prentice age: 27 years (as of 2021)

27 years (as of 2021) Height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Weight: 78 Kgs

78 Kgs Occupation: Actor

Actor Net worth: $2.5 million

$2.5 million Instagram: @justin.prentice

@justin.prentice Twitter: @JustinPrentice

Justin Prentice biography

Actor Justin Prentice attends the MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Source: Getty Images

Justin Prentice was born on March 25th, 1994, as Justin Wright Prentice in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. He belongs to the white ethnicity and is of American nationality.

Justin celebrates his birthday on March 25th every year. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Year after year, Justin has established himself to be one of the talented actors in the industry. Prentice made his first appearance in 2010 in the famous television drama series Criminal Minds, where he was cast to play Ryan Krouse.

His outstanding performance in Criminal Minds won him two more roles in two different television shows in the same year of his debut. He made appearances in The Middle and Melissa & Joey.

Having decided to focus more on television shows, he landed more roles on TV series and offered nothing less of sheer talent and captivating performances.

He became more popular following his appearances in other famous television series such as Malibu Country, Glee, and Preacher.

13 Reasons Why Bryce Walker

Justin Prentice recently played Bryce Walker in the Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why, which is based on Jay Asher's novel, Thirteen Reasons Why, which was published on October 18th, 2007.

Bryce Walker is a "monster" lurking behind a good kid's face. In the series, a psychiatrist examines him and later uncovers the problem in his mind.

The psychiatrist also assists in predicting his behavior. As the main antagonist, Bryce from 13 Reasons Why role included r*pe and other rogue behaviors.

Bryce 13 Reasons Why is shown to be a cruel, arrogant, spoiled, manipulative, violent, and selfish person and is a very dangerous individual.

Coming from a prominent background, being a star and a popular athlete at Liberty High, Bryce appears to view himself as being superior to everyone and as such believes that he can do whatever he wants to, never once taking into consideration other's feelings.

Justin Prentice movies and TV shows

Have a look at some of the movies and television shows the American actor has played a key role in.

Movies

2011: Terri as Dirty Jack

as Dirty Jack 2015: Sex, Death and Bowling as Teenage Rick

as Teenage Rick 2017: Brownstone as Luke

as Luke 2017: Crossing Fences - Producer

Television shows

2010: Criminal Minds as Ryan Krouse

as Ryan Krouse 2010: Melissa & Joe y as Brett

y as Brett 2010: The Middle as Teenage Boy

as Teenage Boy 2011: Victorious as Ariel's Dad

as Ariel's Dad 2011: iCarly as Brad

as Brad 2011: Suburgatory as Joey

as Joey 2012: Marvin Marvin as Cliff Drill

as Cliff Drill 2012–2013: Malibu Country as Cash Gallagher

as Cash Gallagher 2013: The Legend of Korra as Jaya (voice)

as Jaya (voice) 2014: NCIS as Navy Ensign Michael Fox

as Navy Ensign Michael Fox 2015: Glee as Darrell

as Darrell 2015: NCIS: New Orleans as Young Cade

as Young Cade 2015: Castle as Scott Powell

as Scott Powell 2015: The Mindy Project as Eric

as Eric 2015: CSI: Cyber as Carter Harris

as Carter Harris 2015–2016: iZombie as Brody Johnson

as Brody Johnson 2016: Awkward as Patrick

as Patrick 2016: Those Who Can't as Bryce

as Bryce 2017: Preacher as Tyler

as Tyler 2017–2020: 13 Reasons Why as Bryce Walker

Who is Justin Prentice girlfriend?

Justin Prentice and Annika Pampel attend the closing ceremony and Golden Nymph awards of the 58th Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Source: Getty Images

In 2017, he was dating Annika Pampel. Annika is a German-born actress and model.

There have been no rumors of their breakup, so it is believed that they are still together; besides, Justin Prentice has been sharing their cute pics on social media.

Height

Justin Prentice height is 5 feet 11 inches and he weighs 78 Kgs. Although he does not work out regularly, he maintains a healthy life and eats good food to keep himself fit.

The Bryce Walker actor has dark brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Net worth

The Bryce 13 Reasons Why actor has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million. He has accumulated most of his income from his career endeavors as an actor.

Besides acting, Justin Prentice has also worked behind the scenes. He was a producer in the 2017 movie Crossing Fences. He was also a voice-over artist in Legend of Korra as the voice of Jaya. It is evident Justin Prentice is gifted, and there is more in store.

