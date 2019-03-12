Home | News | General | Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard warned he may never play football again

- Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard risks quitting football early

- The Belgian star is planning to go through a third ankle operation procedure

- And a Spanish doctor believes the process might force him to retire earlier than expected

Eden Hazard's football career might come to an abrupt end if the Belgian undergoes his third ankle operation.

The 30-year-old joined Real Madrid in 2019 in a deal valued at around €146.1 million including add ons while he earns £400,000 on a weekly basis.

However, he has scored just four goals and seven assists in 36 appearances across all competitions since then.

With the forward planning to go through another ankle operation, a Spanish doctor has warned that the former Chelsea star may never play again.

Eden Hazard ‘working hard to return to full fitness for Real Madrid. Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

The attacker is hoping to solve his nagging ankle injury nightmare since he moved to Santiago Bernabeu as reported by SunSport.

But Dr. Jose Gonzalez, who works for Atletico Madrid, has warned this could result in the end of the Belgian's career. Gonzalez told Ondacero:

"Hazard has to train with the team for up to 10 training sessions. In my experience it is difficult for him to return to playing at his level with Real Madrid this season.

"If a player returns after a long injury without having hardly trained, the most normal thing is that he is injured again.

"He has anxiety, he wants to show that he is worth and wants to give 100% and he is not there for that."

Real want Hazard to postpone the surgery but Belgium reportedly wants him to have it immediately in the hope of the forward being back for this summer's rescheduled Euro 2020. He has travelled to London for a second opinion on his ankle injury as he decides whether to have another operation.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea legend Eden Hazard has revealed that he supported Arsenal while growing up because of the array of stars paraded in their squad.

The Belgian attacker now plays for Spanish League champions Real Madrid after leaving the Blues in the summer of 2019.

During his seven and a half year reign at Stamford Bridge, he won two Premier Leagues, two Europa Leagues, the FA Cup, and League Cup.

