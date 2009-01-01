Meganne Young bio: age, parents, net worth, movies and TV shows
Meganne Young is a rising South African actress and advertising model best known for her role as Rachel in the teen romantic comedy The Kissing Booth and its sequel. Young has a sizable fan base as a result of her outstanding work.
Here is everything you need to know about Meganne Young, including details about her age, parents, net worth, movies and TV shows.
Profile summary
- Full name: Meganne Young
- Date of birth: March 22, 1990
- Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2021)
- Nationality: South African
- Mother: Kym Young
- Siblings: Travis Young
- Height: 5 feet 5 inches
- Weight: 54 Kgs
- Occupation: Actress
- Net worth: $1 million
- Instagram: @youngmeganne_
Meganne Young biography
Meganne Young was born on March 22, 1990, in Cape Town, South Africa. Her mother's name is Kym Young. The actress also has a brother, Travis Young.
How old is Meganne Young from The Kissing Booth?
As of 2021,Meganne Young age is 31 years old. She celebrates her birthday on March 22 every year, and her zodiac sign is Aries.
Education
Meganne Young joined Guildford School of Acting, where she received training as an upcoming actress. She later attended the University of Surrey upon completion of her training.
During her schooling years, Meganne also attended The Overseas School of Colombo in Sri Lanka.
Career
Meganne Young moved to the United States to kick off her career.
She made her career debut in 2013 at the age of 23 years old. Young made her first appearance in The Challenger Disaster as Michelle Feynman.
Her outstanding performance in the TV film landed her another role the following year, 2014, where she was featured in The Giver as the bride.
It was until 2018 when Meganne made her breakthrough in television series. She played a recurring role in Black Sails as Abigail Ashe.
Her debut on the TV series won her praises and recognition for her talent. She graced the screens with more recurring roles and worked with other notable acts in the film scene.
The Kissing Booth Meganne Young
In 2015, Meganne made her big break in her acting career when she was cast to play Rachel in The Kissing Booth. The movie hit the film industry with a storm and made headlines.
Her riveting performance skyrocketed her fame. The Kissing Booth is a romantic comedy movie. Meganne Young actress was featured along with other impressive talents, including Camila Wolfson, Joey King, and Jacob Elordi in the film. Her character, Rachel, portrays an unpredictable girlfriend.
Actress Meganne Young was also featured in the movie's sequel. The Kissing Booth 2 & 3, released in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
The production was a huge success, and the movie made lump sums of cash in the box office.
Meganne Young movies and TV shows
Young has made other notable appearances in various movies and TV shows. Here is a list of movies and TV shows she has impressed various audiences in.
Movies
- 2021: The Kissing Booth 3 as Rachel
- 2020: The Kissing Booth 2 as Rachel
- 2018: The Kissing Booth as Rachel
- 2017: The Dating Game Killer as Wendy Cade
- 2015: Eye in the Sky as Lizzy
- 2015: Zum Teufel mit der Wahrheit
- 2014: The Giver as Bride
- 2013: The Challenger Disaster as Michelle Feynman
Television shows
- 2019: We Are Not Alone as Gina
- 2018: The Bull as Mare
- 2018: DC's Legends of Tomorrow as Zelda Fitzgerald
- 2018: Supernatural as Lydia Crawford
- 2017: The Journey of Humankind as Norma Jean
- 2017: Blood Drive as Anne
- 2015: Saints & Strangers as Priscilla Mullins
- 2015: Black Sails as Abigail Ashe
- 2015: Bluestone 42 as Nurse
Personal life
Concerning her personal life, the actress was in a relationship with Ben Barnes in 2017. The two dated for a while but back in 2019, Ben mentioned that he was single.
Young is currently single and focusing on her career.
Body measurements
Meganne Young height is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 52 Kgs. She possesses an attractive physique.
Her body measurements are 32-25-34 inches.
Net worth
Besides winning hearts of many for her marvelous performances, the actress has made a fortune from her showbiz endeavors. She has an estimated net worth of $1 million.
She has reaped abundantly from her acting career as a model and a social media influencer. Paid endorsements on her social media accounts have also added to Meganne's coffers.
In her 30s, Meganne Young is an inspiration to upcoming artists, and she has gradually established herself as one of the talented actresses in Hollywood. It is no doubt she will leave a mark in the world of acting.
