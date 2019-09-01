Home | News | General | NSCDC Kaduna inaugurates taskforce to clampdown illegal private security companies

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, on Thursday inaugurated a joint taskforce to clampdown unregistered private security operators.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was done during the quarterly meeting organised by the Private Guard Company (PGC) Department of NSCDC in Kaduna.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Nuraddeen Abdullahi, called on members of registered companies in the state to identify any security outfit operating illegally for appropriate sanctions.

The Commandant, represented by his Deputy, Aloysius Nnegha, explained that the taskforce was necessary to rid the industry of pockets of unregistered practitioners whose activities pose great security risk to the nation.

Earlier, Head of PGC Department, DCC Aminu Shaba said the stakeholders meeting was to exchange ideas, review strategies and close gaps.

He reiterated the Command’s position on professionalism and expressed dismay that some guards engage in unacceptable and unethical conducts.

Shaba stressed that henceforth, the command would clampdown on erring companies.

On his part, Chairman, Association of License Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria, Group Capt. Markus Tizhe (Rtd), called on members of the association to take advantage of the meeting to discuss issues affecting their operations.

Tizhe pledged its support to enable the Corps to succeed in its mandate of regulating activities of private guards particularly at this critical moment of security challenges.

Highlights of the meeting include the presentation of awards to 10 outstanding persons and companies for distinguished performance over the years.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General