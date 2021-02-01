MCA set to host migration stakeholders forum
By Festus Ahon
MIGRATION Control Services Agency, MCA, Cross River State in collaboration with the Journalists International Forum For Migration, JIFORM, has scheduled April 22, 2021, for a one-day migration stakeholders forum.
A statement by the President of JIFORM, Ajibola Abayomi, said the event themed ‘Utilizing the Gains of Migration to Advance Economic Development in Nigeria’ would be held at the Transcorp Hotel, Calabar.
The statement said the event which would have Professor Michael Okom, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar as the guest speaker, “is a fallout of a pact on migration matters signed by both bodies at the African Migration Summit organized by JIFORM in partnership with the Nekotech Center of Excellence in Ghana to bring about more benefits to the state and Nigeria.”
According to the statement, other bodies expected at the summit are traditional rulers, religious bodies, students, market women, International Organization for Migration, IOM, Nigeria, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Nigeria Immigration Service, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons, NAPTIP and other international personalities.
