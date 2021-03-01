Home | News | General | ETC, GIZ network to promote sustainable development for women

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to promote networking in the energy sector for women, the Managing Director, Energy Training Centre, ETC Mrs Ibiene Okeleke in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft for Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ, GmbH signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to facilitate collaborative activities that would promote sustainable development of the Nigerian Energy sector through capacity building and educational activities for renewable energy, RE and energy efficiency, EE.

In a press release signed by Okeleke, the technical collaboration is conducted through the Nigerian Energy Support Programme, NESP, a technical assistance programme co-funded by the European Union and the German Government and implemented by GIZ in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Power.

Her words: “The collaboration will support and strengthen ETC for the delivery of courses that confer professional qualification relevant to the EE/RE industry for market development in Nigeria, concerning selected topics as identified by the network and utilizing qualified personnel to implement its EE/Re skills development strategy.

“We are enthusiastic that this partnership would strengthen and promote the capacity building of individual particularly in the Nigerian Energy sector, she said.

