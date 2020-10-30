Home | News | General | I will love to bring Fela Kuti back to life — Wizkid

Wizkid, Nigerian singer said “I will love to bring Fela Kuti back to life”. The Starboy Entertainment boss made this known during an interview on Red Radio.

In the course of the chat, Wizzy was asked who he would love to bring back between Bob Marley and Fela, the self-proclaimed Star boy said: “I will love to bring Fela Kuti back to life”.

He was asked to choose between Ronaldo or Messi, he said: “I don’t watch football” and later opted for Ronaldo.

Wizkid who recently won Grammy award for ‘Brown skin girl’, his collaboration with Beyoncé, said he has been working with talented Nigerians young stars like Omah Lay and Tems.

According to him: “Omah Lay flew to Ghana the other day. He was there for like five days to make music.I made some music with Tems.She was in Ghana with me as well.I have been working with everyone, Bad Boy Timz, Bella Shmurda, every young act doing amazing stuff”.

Shedding light on his plans for the rest of 2021, the ‘No stress’ singer said:”I love to grow at my own pace, I don’t like to pressure myself. Right now, I am just soaking in the energy from everywhere I go”.

Wizkid also noted that he prefers having money to being famous’

Wikipedia describes Wizkid as one of the most decorated African internationally), and one of the most revolutionary Afro-pop artiste of the modern era.

In 2019, he was featured on Beyoncé’s project The Lion King: The Gift on the collaboration “Brown Skin Girl”, which won him a Grammy Award for Best Music Video. His fourth album, Made in Lagos, was released on the 30th of October 2020, to wide commercial success and acclaim.

