Home | News | General | Okocha opens up on how Arsenal forced Iwobi to join Everton

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, has claimed that Alex Iwobi was “obliged” to leave Arsenal and join Everton in 2019....

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, has claimed that Alex Iwobi was “obliged” to leave Arsenal and join Everton in 2019.

Okocha, who is Iwobi’s uncle, suggested the Gunners gave Iwobi no choice but to quit his boyhood club.

Iwobi spent 15 years at Arsenal before his £34million exit.

“The move from Arsenal to Everton wasn’t an easy one from him.

“He wasn’t expecting it, it just happened.

“He got a call that there’s a deal for him and that he must oblige that deal, which wasn’t easy for a young player who has played all his life at Arsenal.

“I think that must have taken him 12 months to get over, so he didn’t have the best season last year with Everton,” Okocha told Goal.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General