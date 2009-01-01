Home | News | General | Alleged missing arms funds: Oduduwa group demands resignation of NSA Monguno

The Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants (COD) has called for the immediate resignation of the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, for ...





The Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants (COD) has called for the immediate resignation of the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, for allegedly failing the Nigerian people.

The development followed the recent allegation by the NSA that some funds meant to buy arms under the leadership of ex-service chiefs were missing.

Monguno made the claim in an interview with BBC Hausa, though he later said he was misquoted.

However, COD said Monguno’s claim was a clear attempt to soil the hard-earned reputation of the immediate past service chiefs and patriotic men who diligently served the nation.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, Comrade Lawson Adeshina, the National Secretary, COD, demanded the resignation or sack of Monguno so he could be investigated.

According to Adeshina, “What we saw, however, was a Monguno, who was trying to soil the hard-earned reputation of men who diligently served the nation, the immediate past service chiefs.

“With the benefit of hindsight, we now believe that these men could have done even better than they did if Monguno didn’t abuse his office to deny Nigeria the opportunities to buy weapons.

“He made it impossible for the military and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to buy the equipment that was desperately needed to fight crime and secure Nigeria against terrorists.

“One can thus now categorically say that the problem of inadequate equipment to fight terrorism is responsible for the scenario where terrorists, bandits and kidnappers have become bold and are now holding Nigeria by the jugular; this was caused and aggravated by Monguno.

“This is the highest travesty possible: the man who should deploy his expertise for making Nigeria secure as National Security Adviser preferred to abuse his office to make the country ungovernable and into a veritable killing field.

“It’s unthinkable that an appointee of President Muhammadu Buhari, who promised Nigerians improved security, could’ve jeopardized the military and the police force of the country with such impunity. Monguno has simply demonstrated that he has no sense of loyalty to either the country or his Commander-in-Chief. This’s an untenable position.

“We additionally demand that Monguno, upon his sack, must be further investigated.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General