LASTMA officer hacked to death
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Godwin Obazu, an officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has been hacked to death in Anthony area of Lagos. ...
Godwin Obazu, an officer of the Lagos State Traffic
Management Authority (LASTMA), has been hacked to death in Anthony area of
Lagos.
In a statement on Thursday by Filade Olumide, assistant
director of public affairs, Obazu and another officer were said to be in mufti
and were on their way home having completed their morning shift, when they were
attacked by a driver and some other persons with machetes and other dangerous
weapons.
According to the statement, Olajide Oduyoye, LASTMA general
manager, explained that the driver and others involved in the attack were
protesting the recent seizure of a commercial bus in the area.
“Obazu was struck severally with machetes, resulting in deep lacerations on the head and his eventual death, while Adeniyi Hakeem, who was also attacked similarly, has been hospitalised and in a coma,” Oduyoye said.
He added that a commercial driver, whose bus with
registration number FKJ 452 YC, was plying the Bariga to Oshodi route through
the Ikorodu axis, when his vehicle was apprehended for violating the traffic
law in the state.
Oduyoye, who said some senior officers were lucky to have
escaped, described the attack as “senseless and unwarranted”.
Seven persons suspected to have participated in the attack
have been apprehended and handed over to the police.
While the driver of the bus and a few others are said to be
at large, the general manager said the police would conduct a proper
investigation, and the wrath of the law would be brought to bear on all those
found guilty of taking laws into their hands.
Meanwhile, Bolaji Oreagba, LASTMA director of operations,
said the incident would not hinder the agency from performing its duties as
demanded by the law of Lagos state.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles