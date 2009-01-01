Home | News | General | South should produce president in 2023, fair is fair! -Gov. Masari

Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina state, says it will be in the interest of fairness for a candidate from the southern region to emerge president in the 2023 general election.





Masari stated this during an interview on Channels Television, which was aired on Thursday.

With barely two years to the 2023 elections, there have been speculations on which zone will get the presidential ticket of the two major political parties — All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on what he thinks would happen after the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, the Katsina governor said the APC has a “bright future” in the country when compared to other parties.





“With regards to zoning, fair is fair. If you ask me, I would, as a person — Aminu — think we should move the presidency to the southern part of the country,” he said.

When asked which part of the south he prefers, he said “south is south”.

Masari also claimed that no political party has impacted the lives of “ordinary Nigerians” positively through social intervention programmes as the APC has done.





He insisted that the party will fare well in the 2023 presidential election, owing to its social intervention programmes.

“No government, no political party since the independence in Nigeria has brought about social interventions like the APC government. Billions of naira have been paid to ordinary people,” he added.

