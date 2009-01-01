Home | News | General | I will fail if you put me in an office setting, says Ice Prince

Popular rapper, Panshak Zamani a.k.a Ice Prince has averred that he will fail if he is put in an office setting, adding that music was th...

Popular rapper, Panshak Zamani a.k.a Ice Prince has averred that he will fail if he is put in an office setting, adding that music was the only thing he could do after dropping out of the university at an early age.

The acclaimed rapper made this known when he featured on ‘Afrobeats Intelligence.‘

Ice Prince said he was not opportune to pursue a professional career in other fields.

“Man, it feels very great. It feels very awesome. ‘Cause if you know me very well, you’d know that music is the only thing that Ice knows how to do. I don’t know how to do anything else, you know. I dropped out of the university at a very early stage, so I didn’t get any chance to study anything,” he said.

“If they put me in any office now, my nigga, I’d flop. But music is the only thing I know how to do. So, the opportunity to be able to put out music and even have people listening to me after how long I’ve been in the game, it’s awesome. It’s a blessing. More than a blessing.”

The ‘Superstar ’ crooner also opened up on how he has learned to accept whatever happens to him since he lost his parents.

“Whatever comes. I lost my dad, God kept me here. I lost my mum, God kept me here so I just feel like It’s all God’s plan my brother. As e be, e be,” he added in a mixture of English and Pidgin.

Speaking further, the music star said himself, Jesse Jagz and M.I locked themselves up for three months for the production of ‘Everybody Loves Ice Prince’, his debut album, in 2011.

“Literally, me and Jesse Jagz booked ourselves into an apartment that year and stayed in that apartment for about three months. And we locked ourselves in there. Day in, day out and we made that album. We were locked in there for three months, and me and Jesse literally just vibed and made that album. Hearing it as a classic, I just give God all the glory,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General