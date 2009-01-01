Home | News | General | Europa League: Hugo Lloris attacks Tottenham players, names those responsible for 3-0 defeat to Dinamo

Tottenham Hotspur captain, Hugo Lloris, has slammed his Jose Mourinho’s men for lacking the basic and fundamental attitude following their shock 3-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League round of 16 second-leg tie on Thursday night.

Lloris also said that everyone in Tottenham’s changing room is responsible for Spurs’ exit from the Europa League, adding that the taste of the defeat was more than painful.

Tottenham crashed out from the Europa League as Mislav Orsic scored two goals to take the game to extra-time before claiming his hat-trick to ensure Dinamo qualified for the quarter-final.

“I think we are all more than disappointed, it is just a disgrace,” the goalkeeper said at his post-match press conference after the game.

“I just hope everyone in the changing room feels responsible for the situation because it’s a disgrace.

“The taste of the defeat tonight is more than painful, and we are all responsible for that.

“The accumulation, obviously we are a club full of ambition, I just think the team at the moment is a reflection of what is going on in the club. We have a lack of basics, lack of fundamentals, all our performances are a relation of that.

“Mentally, we should be stronger, more competitive. Today, I didn’t feel that on the field.”

