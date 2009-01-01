Home | News | General | Gunmen kill four naval men, three policemen in Anambra
Why zoning will not favour PDP in 2023 presidential election -Bauchi Gov
COVID-19: NCDC confirms 135 new infections, total now 161,409

Gunmen kill four naval men, three policemen in Anambra



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 7 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  Gunmen on Thursday reportedly killed four naval men and three policemen in different locations in Anambra State.   But the state polic...


Gunmen on Thursday reportedly killed four naval men and three policemen in different locations in Anambra State.

 

But the state police command said it lost only one cop.

 

It was gathered that the incident created tension in the state as the security agents were ambushed and murdered.

 

Our correspondent learnt that the hoodlums killed three policemen at Ukacha Junction, Neni, in the Anaocha Local Government Area of the state, while their patrol vehicle was burnt.

 

The four naval men were reportedly killed at Awkuzu, in the Oyi LGA of the state.

 

A source said, “The gunmen rampaged Awkuzu Junction and killed the naval officers on duty and carted away their firearms. The four naval men were on duty at the junction when the hoodlums attacked them around 2pm.

 

“A similar thing happened moments ago at Neni, just before Oraukwu. Police officers were killed and their weapons were taken from them. Their vehicle was also set ablaze.”


The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the attack on the policemen, but said only one person died.

 

He said, “The hoodlums, numbering over 20 in three Sienna vehicles and motorcycles, engaged the policemen in a gun duel, which lasted for over 30 minutes before reinforcements from the state headquarters forced the hoodlums to escape.

 

“As a result, two police operatives sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to a hospital for medical attention, where one was confirmed dead.”

 

Naval authorities could not be reached for comment as of the time of filing this report.

 

But our correspondent obtained gory photos believed to be that of the military casualties.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 246