COVID-19: NCDC confirms 135 new infections, total now 161,409
- 3 hours 11 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 135 new infections, bringing the number of infections in the country to 161,409. ...
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 135 new
infections, bringing the number of infections in the country to 161,409.
The NCDC made this known on Thursday night via its official
Twitter handle, where it disclosed that the new infections were recorded in 16
states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
“On March 18, 135 new confirmed cases were recorded in
Nigeria.
“The new cases are reported from 16 states, Lagos (41), Imo
(20), Ogun (14), FCT (10), Kebbi (11), Rivers (10), Akwa Ibom (eight) and
Plateau (four).
“’Ebonyi (three), Kaduna (three), Kano (three), Osun
(three), Oyo (two), Ekiti (one), Gombe (one), and Nasarawa (one).
“Till date, 161,409 cases have been confirmed, 146,890 cases
have been discharged and 2,027 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the
FCT,” it said.
The health agency said that the country’s recoveries from
COVID-19 were now outpacing new reported cases, as 426 people were discharged
in the last 24 hours.
It said that Thursday’s report included 162 community
recoveries in Ebonyi State managed in line with NCDC guidelines, while data
from Kebbi State were recorded over the last two days.
The NCDC said that the country’s active cases stood at
12,984 in the last 24 hours.
It said a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations
Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national
response activities in the country.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the country has
tested 1,684,305 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was
announced on Feb. 27, 2020.
NAN reports that the daily new cases has continued to follow
a downward trajectory, from an all-time high daily new positive cases of 2,314
on Jan. 22 to 135 as at March 18.
NAN
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles