Security situation has improved since Buhari became President —Katsina Governor, Masari
- 3 hours 15 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, says security situation in Nigeria has improved since President Muhammadu Buhari came to power in 20...
Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, says security
situation in Nigeria has improved since President Muhammadu Buhari came to
power in 2015.
Masari stated this while featuring on Channels Television’s
‘Politics Today’ programme.
Slamming critics of the Buhari-led administration, the
Chairman of the North-West Governors’ Forum stressed that Nigeria is
economically attractive to kidnappers in the Sahel region of Africa.
Countries in the Sahel region of Africa include Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Algeria, Niger, Nigeria, Chad, Sudan and Eritrea.
Masari said, “Look at 2015 for instance, you could not go to
the church, you cannot go to the mosque. If I travelled from Kaduna to Abuja,
it would take five hours and three of those hours were for checkpoints.
There were at least 30 checkpoints along the highway.
“Is the situation the same today? It is not. Yes, there are
kidnappers, there are bandits around but look at the whole world and look at
the position of Nigeria in the Sahelian region. Are we not the richest? So, the
attraction even for kidnappers to come to Nigeria is there. If you kidnap
somebody in Mali, where are you going to get thousands? If I kidnap you in
Nigeria, I get millions. So, all of us will have to rise to the occasion.
“When we started in 2015 in the North-West, it was
cattle-rustling. Gradually, it now developed into banditry, rape, kidnappings.
When all that the bandits can steal from the villagers along the fringes
finished, they moved to the rustling of goats, sheep, and even chickens.
“In my state, the bandits kidnapped four relatives of very
senior government officials. When they cannot get anything to sustain
themselves, they resort to high-profile kidnappings for money in cities and
towns. That is something we must work hard to stop.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles