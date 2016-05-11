Home | News | General | Top 20 richest Igbo men and women: Who are they (Updated 2021)

Let’s name the top 20 richest Igbo men and women. Who are these people and how did they manage to earn their millions? Find all the answers and even more in our post below.

Igbo people are known for their diligence and broad participation in business life in Nigeria. Igbo businessmen and women have been playing significant roles in Nigerian industrial and business spheres for a long time. This explains why so many of them are quite wealthy. Find out who the richest Igbo man Nigeria is below.

Top 20 richest Igbo men and women in 2021

Here is the latest ranking of the wealthiest Igbo men and women in 2021.

20. Arunma Oteh

Arunma Oteh poses for a photograph in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, May 11, 2016. Photo: Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Although her exact net worth remains unknown, Arunma Oteh is known to be very wealthy. She was the treasurer and Vice President of the World Bank. Before this position, she was the Director-General in the Securities and Exchange Commission in Nigeria. Arunma Oteh oversaw the regulation of capital markets in Nigeria with Nigerian Stock Exchange.

19. Nduka Obaigbena - $1-5 million

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown (R) speaks next to Publisher of This Day newspapers Nduka Obaigbena. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP via Getty Images

Nduka Obaigbena is a Nigerian media tycoon. He founded the Nigerian-based African newspaper This Day. Obaigbena is also the publisher of the African-focused style and culture magazine, Arise, and the 24-hour channel news station, Arise News, based in Nigeria.

18. Kanu Nwankwo - $9 million

Nigeria's midfielder Nwankwo Kanu sings the national anthem prior to Group B first round 2010 World Cup football match Nigeria vs South Korea. Photo: Javier Soriano/AFP via Getty Images

Kanu Nwankwo is another well-known football player of Igbo origin. He made a brilliant football career in the best European clubs of the top division and won many awards.

17. Linda Ikeji - $40 million

Linda Ikeji in print pants. Photo: @officiallindaikeji

Linda Ikeji started off as a model, but then she turned her focus to her blog about show business, news, social life fashion, and beauty.

16. John Obi Mikel - $45 million

John Obi Mikel poses before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Iceland. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Playing for first-class football clubs all over the world, Obi Mikel has made a huge net worth of about 45 million US dollars.

15. Pearlena Igbokwe - $50 million

Pearlena Igbokwe arrives to the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Pearlena Igbokwe is the chairperson of Universal Television, a branch of NBC Universal Television Group.

14. Vincent Amaechi Obianodo - $123 million

Vincent in a red hat. Photo: @voiceoftheEast

Mr. Vincent Amaechi Obianodo founded the Young Shall Grow Motors Limited many years ago in the early 70’s. He is a hardworking businessman and one of the trailblazers in the Nigerian transportation business.

13. Tony Ezenna - $430 million

Tony Ezenna addresses people. Photo: @voiceoftheEast

Tony Ezenna has earned money due to his pharmaceutical company. Before this, he worked in his family apothecary.

He is the founder of Orange Drugs Nigeria Limited, a company that specializes in the distribution of pharmaceutical and beauty products from Indonesia, Germany, Italy, and the United States to Nigeria.

12. Cosmas Maduka - $800 million

Cosmas Maduka touches his chin while posing for a photo. Photo: @therealchurchg 1

Mr. Maduka started as learner at a mechanic workshop when he was seven years old. But currently, he owns Coscharis Group. Coscharis Group is one of the largest Nigerian car companies, which deals with cars and car parts.

11. Jim Ovia - $980 million

Mr. Jim Ovia, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Deputy Managing Director, Adaora Umeoji and Non-Executive Director, Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar at the 29th Annual General Meeting in Abuja. Photo: @ZenithBank

Jim Ovia is a successful Igbo businessman. He foundered Zenith Bank, which is considered one of the best banks not only in Nigeria but the whole of Africa. Mr. Ovia also makes investments in telecommunication and real estate.

10. Leo Stan Ekeh - $1 billion

Leo Stan Ekeh addresses people. Photo: @hacksultan

Leo Stan Ekeh established Zinox Technologies Limited. The company is involved in high tech and manufactures computers and other computer-based devices.

9. Pascal Dozie - $1 billion

Pascal Dozie and his son. Photo: @forbesafrica

Dozie is a co-founder, partner, and non-executive partner of Africa Capital Alliance. Mr. Pascal Dozie is also the founder of Diamond Bank Plc.

8. Orji Uzor Kalu - $1.1 billion

Orji Uzor Kalu is photographed as he speaks. Photo: @OrderPaper

Orji Uzor Kalu is also an influential politician. He is the founder of SLOK Holding, a west African conglomerate.

7. Dr. ABC Orjiako - $1.2 billion

Dr. ABC Orjiako takes a photo during a photoshoot. Photo: @tectonobusiness

Dr. ABC Orjiako is a heavyweight of the Nigerian oil and business sphere. It’s interesting to learn that Mr. Orjiako was a highly skilled orthopedist and traumatologist before he became a businessman. Doctor ABC Orjiako established SEPLAT, one of the biggest Nigerian oil companies.

The successful Igbo businessman also makes investments in some other industries: shipping, pharmaceutical industry, real estate, and construction.

6. Rochas Okorocha - $1.4 billion

Rochas Okorocha concentrates while at an event. Photo: @PulseNigeria247

Currently, he is a businessman, education philanthropist, and politician. Mr. Rochas is the founder of Rochas Foundation, which consists of special schools that are placed all over Nigeria. These schools offer education to poor children.

5. Tony Elumelu - $1.4 billion

Tony Elumelu photographed during a photoshoot. Photo: @DCapitalNg

Tony Elumelu is known as one of the most influential people in Nigeria. He is a perfect economist. He owns the Tony Elumelu Foundation. He was formerly chairman of UBA United Bank for Africa. Mr. Elumelu also invests in the real estate, finance, energy, agriculture, and health sectors.

4. Ifeanyi Ubah - $1.7 billion

Ifeanyi Ubah makes a deal. Photo: @ikechukwu_onyia

Ifeanyi Ubah is a Nigerian businessman and politician. At present, he owns Capital Oil and Gas Industries and Ifeanyi Ubah Football Club. Ifeanyi Ubah started from scratch, and now he exports motor tires and spare parts in West Africa.

Ifeanyi Ubah also does his business in Belgium and the UK. He is also involved in mass media and founded The Authority, a Nigerian daily newspaper.

3. Cletus M. Ibeto - $3.8 billion

Cletus M. Ibeto smiles for a photo. Photo: @CletusIbeto

Cletus Ibeto from Nnewi began his entrepreneurial activity with the importation of spare parts for cars and motorcycles. It’s interesting to know that Nnewi is a city of entrepreneurs, businessmen, and also Igbo millionaires.

At present, Ibeto Group is involved in the manufacturing of oil lubricants and other oil products. At the same time, Ibeto Hospitality, a branch of Ibeto Group, consists of many hotels in Nigeria. Moreover, Cletus Ibeto's other business includes banking and finance and real estate.

2. Arthur Eze - $5.7 billion

Arthur Eze looking serious for a photo. Photo: @Coal_City

Arthur Eze runs Atlas Petroleum International Limited. Mr. Eze owns one of the oil exploration blocks in Africa. His oil and gas conglomerate, Atlas Oranto Petroleum, covers business activities in a vast number of African countries, among them Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and others.

Who is the richest Igbo man?

1. Emeka Offor - $5.8 billion

Emeka Offor smiles for a photo. Photo: @Anambrasocials

Emeka Offor is the richest Igbo man Nigeria, with a net worth of $5.8 billion. Emeka Offor is engaged in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Who is the richest man in Nigeria?

Aliko Dangote listens during a Bloomberg Television interview on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. Photo: Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The richest man in Nigeria, and the richest man in Africa, for that matter, is Aliko Dangote. Dangote has a net worth of $11.8 billion as of 2021.

Dangote founded and chairs Dangote Cement, the largest cement producer in Africa. Dangote Cement produces 45.6 million metric tons annually and has operations in 10 countries across Africa.

The billionaire also owns stakes in publicly-traded salt and sugar manufacturing companies. His oil refinery, Dangote Refinery, has been under construction since 2016, and is expected to be one of the world's largest oil refineries once complete.

Now you know who the richest Igbo men and women are. Can you believe just how wealthy these people are?

