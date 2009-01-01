Home | News | General | Tottenham superstar attacks his teammates after Europa League exit, makes stunning statement

- Hugo Lloris has slammed his teammates after defeat against Dinamo Zagreb

- The French goalkeeper explained that it was an embarrassing defeat in Europa League

- Jose Mourinho was not also happy with how his players were sent out

French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has stated clearly that his side's exit in the Europa League on Thursday night, March 18, was an embarrassing for himself and other teammates.

Despite winning the first leg encounter 2-0 in which Jose Mourinho and his men were tipped to progress to the next round, but they suffered a defeat in the second tie against Dinamo Zagreb.

Mislav Orsic scored the three goals for Dinamo Zagreb which condemned Tottenham to an embarrassing defeat.

According to the report on Daily Mail, Hugo Lloris claimed that his side lacked the mentality to get the good result against Dinamo Zabreb in the Europa League encounter.

''I think we are all more than disappointed, it is just a disgrace.

''I just hope everyone in the changing room feels responsible for the situation because it's a disgrace.

''The taste of the defeat tonight is more than painful and we are all responsible for that.

''We have a lack of basics, lack of fundamental, all our performances is a relation of that. Mentally we should be stronger, more competitive.''

France international Hugo Lloris in action for Tottenham. Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho made way into Dinamo Zahreb’s locker room shortly after the Croatian team knocked his Tottenham team out of the Europa League.

Spurs squandered a 2-0 goal advantage salvaged in the first leg of the tie played in London last week to exit the tournament.

Mislav Orsic emerged match hero during the encounter, scoring a stunning hat-trick to help Zagreb book a place in the quarter-finals of the European competition on a 3-2 goal aggregate.

However, despite the loss, Jose Mourinho walked into the opposition’s dressing room to applaud them over the victory.

The Portuguese tactician congratulated their opponents as he clapped for them before he headed for the post-match conference where he expressed disappointment.

