History Made as Nigeria's Nabila Aguele Appointed into INSEAD; She's 1st Nigerian, 2nd African Board Member

- Another Nigerian has made the country proud and is changing the narratives

- This is as Nabila Aguele got appointed by INSEAD as one of its board members

- A lawyer and women's rights advocate, Aguele is an aide to the Nigerian minister of finance Zainab Ahmed

Nigerian Nabila Aguele has been appointed by the Business School for the World, INSEAD, as a member of its board of directors.

The appointment, which takes effect from June 18, 2021, was announced in a statement by the Dean of INSEAD, Professor Ilian Mihov, on Thursday, March 18

With the appointment, Aguele entered the history book as the youngest person appointed to the board. Besides, she is the second African and second woman of African descent and the first Nigerian to be appointed by INSEAD, Busines Day reports.

Nabila Aguele makes as the first Nigerian to be appointed a member of the INSEAD board. Credit: @NabilaAguele

A lawyer with a track record as a public policy advisor, Aguele is the special adviser to Nigeria’s minister of finance, budget and national planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed Shamzuna.

She is also a strong advocate for women’s rights and gender equality with a strong background in sustainable development work, human capital development and public financial management.

Speaking on her appointment, she said:

“It is an honour to be joining the INSEAD Board of Directors. For me, this is a further call to serve, to champion, and to bring my diverse experiences and background to the role. I particularly look forward to helping to deepen engagement with Africa, our young Alumni, and the global INSEAD community.”

In a related development, Legit.ng reported US president Joe Biden appointed Nigerian-born Osaremen Okolo as one of his advisers on COVID-19.

Okolo, who is a daughter of Nigerian immigrants, was appointed on Thursday, December 31, as one of the members of the Biden-Harris COVID-19 response team.

With her appointment, the Nigerian-born American becomes one of the first 100 White House appointees that will work with the president-elect when he finally takes over the Oval Office on January 20.

Source: Legit.ng

