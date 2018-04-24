Home | News | General | Sharon Marie Huddle biography: who is Joseph James DeAngelo's wife?

Sharon Marie Huddle is known as the wife of Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. Joseph, who became widely known as the "Golden State Killer" after being charged with several killings and kidnappings. He was also accused of being involved in sexual assault cases and hundreds of burglaries.

Sharon and the widely known killer had been married for over forty years before she filed for divorce in 2018. She is a family law attorney with an active practicing license. Read on to know more about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Sharon Marie Huddle

Sharon Marie Huddle Year of birth: 1953

1953 Sharon Marie Huddle age: 67 (as of 2021)

67 (as of 2021) Famous as: Joseph James DeAngelo wife

Joseph James DeAngelo wife Nationality: American

American Height: Approx. 5 feet 5 inches

Sharon Marie Huddle biography

Huddle was born in 1953 to her parents Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Huddle of Citrus Heights. She was born in the United States. A lot about her formative years is undisclosed to the public.

Education

Sharon is an alumnus of San Juan High School and American River College. She went on to study law at McGeorge School of Law, University of the Pacific, in Sacramento, California.

Career

Huddle is a family law attorney. According to its page on Yelp, Sharon Marie Huddle law firm specializes in divorce and family law and real estate law. According to the California State Bar, she has an active license that allows her to practice law in that state.

The family lawyer was admitted to the bar in 1982, had an inactive period of eight months in 1987, and then was active again. There are no disciplinary actions on her license.

In her practice of law, Sharon has co-founded an organization named National Coalition Against Surrogacy. She did this when the state was considering passing a law that would govern surrogate women's rights.

Being Joseph DeAngelo wife

Sharon met her then police-officer husband when she was a law student. The two wedded in 1973.

Sharon was 20, while DeAngelo was 27 when they got married. Joseph James DeAngelo family grew as the couple got three additions, that is, their three daughters.

Sharon Marie Huddle daughters were born in 1981, 1986, and 1989, respectively. One of them is an ER doctor, while another is a Ph.D. candidate at a university. Joseph was living with one of the daughters at the time of his arrest.

DeAngelo's date of arrest was 24th April 2018, and he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in August 2020. He pleaded guilty to committing 13 murders and an equal number of kidnappings. He is also believed to be responsible for close to 50 sexual assaults and over 100 burglaries.

DeAngelo had committed the said crimes between 1974 and 1986. He was previously a police officer and a U.S. Navy veteran. Nobody is sure whether Sharon Huddle DeAngelo knew about her husband being the killer he was, but the general assumption is that she did not know.

It is clear that things had not been smooth for Joseph DeAngelo family as he and his wife separated in 1991. Huddle filed for divorce in July 2018. As of October 2020, the divorce had not been finalized.

The family lawyer did not say much about her husband and what he had done. Along with requesting for privacy, she conveyed her concern for her partner's victims and their families.

Sharon Marie Huddle is a resilient woman. She has raised daughters who are doing well, which is quite an achievement in itself. She has also kept her career life as professional as it should be without mixing it with her personal life's difficulties.

