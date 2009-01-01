Home | News | General | BREAKING: Africa gets new female leader as Samia Suluhu Hassan sworn in as 6th president of Tanzania

- Samia Suluhu has been sworn-in as Tanzania's President following the death of President John Pombe Magufuli

- Those in attendance included former President Jakaya Kikwete

- She will serve the remaining term of Magufuli which started in October 2020, when he was re-elected

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been sworn-in as the sixth president of the country a day after she announced the death of President John Pombe Magufuli.

Suluhu, who read three oaths, took the oath of office at State House Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Friday, March 3.

The new president, dressed in red and black, then proceeded to inspect a guard of honour mounted by the Tanzania Defence Forces.

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been sworn in as the sixth president of Tanzania following the death of President Magufuli. Photo credit: TBC.

The swearing-in event was low-key without heads of state heads but was graced by former presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Hassam Mwinyi.

The Speaker of the National assembly and other dignitaries were also present.

Suluhu will be Tanzania's first female president, joining a thin list of women in the continent in the top job.

The new president will then chair a Cabinet meeting with the next task: choosing her Vice President, who must be okayed by the ruling party Chama Cha Mapenduzi (CCM).

The Tanzanian constitution requires that the Vice-President takes over for the remaining term if the sitting president dies, resigns, or is indisposed.

Chapter two, Part 1, Article 37 (5) of the Tanzanian constitution reads:

“Where the office of President becomes vacant by reason of death, resignation, loss of electoral qualifications or inability to perform his functions due to physical infirmity, or failure to discharge the duties and functions of the office of President, then the Vice-President shall be sworn in and become the President for the unexpired period of the term of five years…"

She became the first woman to serve as Tanzania Vice-President following the 2015 general election, after being elected on the CCM ticket along with President Magufuli.

They were both re-elected to a second term in 2020.

Before her tenure as vice-president, she served as a Member of Parliament for the Makunduchi constituency from 2010 to 2015.

She was also the Minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office for Union Affairs from 2010 to 2015.

Suluhu was born in Zanzibar.

After completing her secondary education in 1977, she was employed by the Ministry of Planning and Development as a clerk.

She pursued a number of short-courses on a part-time basis.

In 1986, she graduated from the Institute of Development Management with an advanced diploma in public administration.

In 1978, she married Hafidh Ameir, at present a retired agricultural officer.

They have four children. Her second-born, Wanu Hafidh Ameir - born 1982- is a special seat member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, a touching video of the late Tanzanian President Magufuli addressing congregants in the church has resurfaced even as the world mourns the East African leader.

In the old clip, the late president was heard saying that death was inevitable and asked worshippers to trust in God.

The late president was known to be a staunch Christian who never missed church services and was praised by some for his strong belief in the Lord.

