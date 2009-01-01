Home | News | General | Linda Lee Cadwell biography: Who is late Bruce Lee's spouse?

Linda Lee Cadwell came into the limelight as the wife of the late martial art master Bruce Lee. The couple was married for a while and shared two children. Unfortunately, death put to an end their happy marriage. So, is Bruce Lee's wife still alive? And where is she?

Linda introducing her daughter Shannon at Vegas BLF event. Photo: Rene Carson

Source: Facebook

Apart from being the wife of the late Bruce Lee, she is also the mother of his children. Her biography here provides a more in-depth look at who she is and where she is at the moment.

Profile summary

Birth name : Linda Emery

: Linda Emery Date of birth : March 21st, 1945

: March 21st, 1945 Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Everett, Washington, United States

: Everett, Washington, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Gender : Female

: Female Education : University of Washington

: University of Washington Profession : Teacher

: Teacher Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Hair colour : Light blonde

: Light blonde Marital status: Married

Linda Lee Cadwell biography

Linda Cadwell was born on March 21st, 1945, in Everest, Washington, in the United States. She is the daughter of Vivian R. Hester and Everett Emery. Her family is of Swedish, Irish, and English descent.

Read also Interesting facts about Rumer Willis bio: who is Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter?

Educational background

Linda attended Garfield High School, and upon finishing her high school studies, she joined the University of Washington. Growing up, Linda wanted to go to a medical school since her childhood as she always used to see her mother suffer due to low wages. However, life had something else in store for her. At the university, she studied to become a teacher.

Career

Former Bruce Lee's wife is a teacher by profession. When she met Bruce Lee while still studying, she developed a passion for Kung Fu from him. However, after his death, she went back to the United States of America, completed her studies, and began teaching kindergarten kids.

Two years after Bruce's death, she published her first book titled Bruce Lee - The Man Only I Knew. The book was a massive hit and received positive reviews. In 1989, she wrote another book title The Bruce Lee Story.

Read also Allison Dunbar biography: who is Ron Perlman’s girlfriend?

The late Bruce, his wife, and child. Photo: Jack Garofalo

Source: Getty Images

The 1993 film dubbed Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story was based on her first book. The movie starred Jason Scott and Lauren Holly. Lauren Holly portrayed Linda’s role in the most-watched movies.

In 2002, former Bruce Lee wife founded the Bruce Lee Foundation along with their daughter, Shannon. The objective of the foundation is to share the philosophies and writings of the great martial arts master.

How much is Linda Lee Cadwell net worth?

Having been married to one of the most popular martial arts masters, she must have had a massive amount of wealth at her disposal. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her late husband had a net worth of a whopping $10 million at his death. Linda inherited her husband's wealth.

Private life and marriage

Linda has been married three times. Her first marriage was to Bruce, then she married Tom Bleecker, and now she is married to Bruce Cadwell.

Read also Emily Beth Stern bio: Interesting details about her age, height, family, net worth, and career

The Linda Lee Bruce Lee relationship

Former Bruce Lee wife Linda was a student at Garfield High School when she first met her husband-to-be. Bruce - the Martial artist and actor, visited their high school to demonstrate Kung Fu. After high school, she joined the University of Washington, where Bruce was a student.

She was inspired by his Kung Fu and decided to learn martial arts from him as a student. They eventually fell in love and got married in Seattle, Washington, and relocated to Hong Kong.

Linda (L) and her daughter Shannon. Photo: Vince Bucci

Source: Getty Images

A year after their publicised wedding, the couple had their first child. He was a son, and they called him Brandon Bruce Lee. In 1969, their second child, a daughter, Shannon Emery Lee, was born.

Their union ended after his death. His demise left her alone in Hong Kong, and she decided to go back to Seattle. However, she could not settle there. Therefore, she moved back to Los Angeles.

Read also Interesting details about the life, career and relationships of Jennifer Tilly

Losing Brandon Lee

Linda Lee Cadwell young son Brandon had begun a career in Hollywood. Like his great father, Brandon starred in action movies that made use of his martial arts prowess. He reportedly met with Marvel's Stan Lee, who felt the young actor would be ideal casting for Shang-Chi.

At that time, comic book movies were far from the juggernauts they are now. Therefore, Brandon turned that role down in favour of starring in The Crow. That role cost him his life.

While shooting the movie, a stunt gone wrong saw him get shot with what had appeared to be an unloaded prop gun. He died on March 31st, 1993.

Who is Shannon Lee's husband?

Linda Lee young daughter - Shannon Lee, was married in 1994. She is married to Anthony Ian Keasler. He is a professional art dealer.

What happened to Bruce Lee's wife?

Read also Interesting facts about the beautiful and talented Lynn Collins

Who is Linda Lee Cadwell married to? After the death of her first husband, Linda married twice. First to Tom Bleecker, an author, and screenwriter in 1988. He co-authored Linda's book about Bruce called The Bruce Lee Story. Their marriage did not last long as the couple divorced in 1990.

After the separation, she took another shot at marriage the following year. She got married to Bruce Cadwell. Linda Lee Cadwell spouse is a former stockbroker who was her Garfield High School mate.

The pair have been happily married for almost three decades and are residing in Rancho Mirage, California.

Linda Lee Cadwell may have come to the limelight as the late martial art master's wife, but she is more than that. She is a teacher and well-established author who has written several books. She is a role model for many young and grown women globally.

Read also Interesting details behind the life and career of Delta Burke

READ ALSO: Yemi Alade Biography: age, net worth, husband, where is she from?

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Yemi Alade. Yemi is a famous Nigerian singer and songwriter. Her fame grew when she won the Peak Talent Show.

In 2012, the songbird signed a contract with Effyzzie Music Group, a music record label that she has worked with to release most of her songs. Get to know more about the Nigerian singer through her biography here.

[embedded content]

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General