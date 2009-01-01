Home | News | General | Photos of Woman Mixing Cement and Climbing a Ladder to Plaster a Building Cause Huge Stir, Many Celebrate Her

- A woman has braved societal odds to take on an occupation not commonplace among female folks

- The woman whose identity is still unknown was seen as she performed the work of a bricklayer on what looks like a bungalow

- Many have showered praises on the woman, others prayed for her

A female bricklayer has become a source of inspiration and motivation to social media users.

This is as photos of the yet-to-be-identified lady on duty surfaced on social media.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, a user @Ndi_Muvenda_ described her as 'true leadership' and went on to pray for her saying: "May God Bless Her And Her Pockets Never Run Dry."

In the pictures, the hardworking lady was seen mixing cement and then went on to plaster ground blocks. She also was captured on a ladder as she plastered with cement the top of the bungalow by herself.

Social media celebrates female bricklayer captured on duty cementing a bungalow Photo Credit: (@Ndi_Muvenda_)

Source: Twitter

Tweeps showered encomiums on her and wished her well. One tweep noted that she was good at her work as the bricks looked neatly arranged.

@CozminoNtsomi reacted:

"This what these pseudo feminists would never do... They just talk too much. May God bless her hustle."

@MatlalaKelello said:

"She's got a neat hand. Those brick lines are straight."

@_tumi_ commented:

"When a woman does this she's a fighter, but when it's a man women call him broke."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman celebrated building a home on a salary less than 50k.

According to @Samke_nkwanyan, it took four months to complete the building of her home as her salary is R2,000 (N49,948.22). @Samke_nkwanyan went on to say in a follow-up tweet that she did have R10,000 (N250,055.63) in savings.

She took a loan of R5,000 (N124,975.00), which she paid back from August to now. Even with her savings, loan, and salary, she still struggled. @Samke_nkwanyan said she asked for help from family and friends who did all they could to assist.

