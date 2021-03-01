Home | News | General | Amazing prizes await participants as ‘Dollar Baby’ contest for kids commences

A fast growing Kids competition in Nigeria known as “Dollar Baby” contest has commenced its 2021 online edition with mouthwatering prizes and the registration is ongoing.

The Contest was designed as a platform to showcase talents and influence of children, to support young dreams and also advocate and create awareness against child labour and child abuse.

It is open for kids who have the charisma, capacity and exceptionally intelligent to become the next Dollar Baby,

Organizers of the online contest making this known to the media, announced that the contest remains for kids within the ages of 0 to 8years, and amazing cash prizes awaits winners including an all-paid trip to Dubai as added incentives.

Rythmix Production Limited, organisers of “Dollar Baby” Contest 202, in their official release stated that the star prizes are $2,000 for the overall winner; $1,000 for the first runner up; $500 for 2nd runner up while other amazing consolation prizes follow with a leisure trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

It also disclosed that the winner of the 2021 kids contest will become the new ‘Face of Dollar Baby Brand’ and will adorn the front cover of the next edition of Dollar Baby Magazine as a “Personality Kid.”

Rythmix Production Ltd, is an ICT and events management company with records of excellent service delivery

