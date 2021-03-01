Home | News | General | Tanzania Swears In First Female President (Video)
9 children, 10 others die in Madagascar after eating turtle
See The Message Ex Biafran Leader Ojukwu Left For Nnamdi Kanu Which Will Keep Nigeria From Division (Details below)

Tanzania Swears In First Female President (Video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassanhas become the first woman to be sworn-in as the President of Tanzania.

The first woman to become President of Tanzania has been sworn-in today, March 19, 2021..

altalt

Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, the soft-spoken Vice President of Tanzania, was on Friday, March 19, sworn in as the East African country’s first female president after the sudden death of President John Magufuli from an illness shrouded in mystery.

“I, Samia Suluhu Hassan, promise to be honest and obey and protect the constitution of Tanzania,” Hassan swore with a Quran before dignitaries at a ceremony in Dar es Salaam.

The 61-year-old leader was sworn in at 10am local time on Friday.

She ascended to the presidency after President Magufuli’s death due to heart disease was announced on Wednesday, Feb 17, more than two weeks after he disappeared from the public.

Magufuli’s absence since February 27 had fuelled speculation about his health and sparked rumours he had contracted COVID-19, although officials had denied he was ill.

Below is a video from the swearing-in ceremony.

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 246