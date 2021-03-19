Home | News | General | See The Message Ex Biafran Leader Ojukwu Left For Nnamdi Kanu Which Will Keep Nigeria From Division (Details below)

Nigeria is one country with many tribes. As a result, Nigeria is made up of diverse cultures, traditions and diverse people.

However, in a quest for Nigeria to remain together despite the differences in traditions and cultures, a lot of blood shed was made in a civil war many years ago.

The Indigenous People of Biafra which is made up of the southern Nigeria, precisely the southeast, clamoured for division and independence many years ago, and it was the reason for an unforgettable civil war in Nigeria.

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu- Ojukwu was the man who led Nigeria into the last civil war. He was a Nigerian military officer, a politician and the leader of Biafra who served as the military governor of the Eastern Region of Nigeria back then in 1966.

He led Biafra from 1967 to 1970 in a bid to get independence and divide from Nigeria, but it was to no avail.

Unfortunately, in 2011, Ojukwu died at the age of 78, but he is still remembered as the man who led one of the most tragic wars in Nigeria.

After his death, the name of Nnamdi Kanu has been all over the news as he takes over from his predecessor Ojukwu.

Nnamdi Kanu has since then continued from where his predecessor stopped, and has continued to agitate for Biafra’ s independence.

However, one thing to be remembered is the message Ojukwu left for his successors and others who want Biafra.

In an interview many years back before Ojukwu died, he was being asked about the war he led and if there was any need for another war in order for Biafra to gain her independence.

In a short video, Ojukwu replied saying that he proudly led the first war, but the second war is not necessary. He went on saying that we should have learnt a lesson from the first, otherwise the dead would have been to no avail.

Ojukwu then ended by saying that it would be a mistake for anyone to incite another war because of Biafra.

What’ s your opinion? His message was directly to his successors like Nnamdi Kanu ad others. We hope they adhere to Ojukuw’ s words.

