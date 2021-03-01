Home | News | General | People Call For Arrest Of Person Who Recorded A Mother Mοlesting Her Kid Without Intervening (Details below)
People Call For Arrest Of Person Who Recorded A Mother Mοlesting Her Kid Without Intervening



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
A viral video of a mother beating her baby has sent social media into a shock mood.

The mother didn’t beat the kid like a random mother child discipline but she molested him like she was fighting her equal.

The most disgusting part of the incident is, some one watched on for the kid to be assaulted.

Instead of intervening to stop the animal of a mother, the person could only record and share on social media.

A couple of reactions on social media sees people bashing the person who recorded the video when the most important thing was to stop the monster mother.

